Janae Lewis Tantzen, left, a Spirit Airlines customer service agent, works with Alfonsa Osorio, 19, right, to complete her bag check-in before boarding a flight to Florida, at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, on Feb. 7.
A contractor for Spirit Airlines is laying off 134 gate agents and ground services workers at DFW International Airport, although a new vendor will soon step in.
St. Louis-based Airport Terminal Services told the Texas Workforce Commission that it expects to let go 134 workers at the end of September.
“The operation will cease and all employees currently working for Spirit Airlines at the facility will be impacted,” Airport Terminal Services said in a letter to the state jobs agency. “This closure is expected to be permanent.”
Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit Airlines said the contract with the new vendor should have the same number of workers, with “a process in place for all the team members to interview with the new vendor company.”
“We sincerely appreciate the team, and the vast majority will end up working for the new contract, which is a fairly seamless process,” said Spirit spokesman Erik Hofmeyer.
Spirit did not name the new contractor.
Spirit Airlines is the third-busiest carrier at DFW International Airport by the number of flights, operating about 27 departures a day. That’s far behind Fort Worth-based American Airlines, which operates more than 80% of flights at the airport and slightly behind Delta and even slightly ahead of United.
Spirit is flying to 16 destinations from DFW Airport in August including its most frequent flights from North Texas to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Fla., and Cancun.
Late last month, JetBlue said it would buy Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion deal that would create the nation’s fifth largest airline with 458 jets and give the combined carrier a nationwide network.