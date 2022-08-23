Frontier-07
Buy Now

Janae Lewis Tantzen, left, a Spirit Airlines customer service agent, works with Alfonsa Osorio, 19, right, to complete her bag check-in before boarding a flight to Florida, at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, on Feb. 7.

 Ben Torres/The Dallas Morning News

A contractor for Spirit Airlines is laying off 134 gate agents and ground services workers at DFW International Airport, although a new vendor will soon step in.

St. Louis-based Airport Terminal Services told the Texas Workforce Commission that it expects to let go 134 workers at the end of September.

Tags

Recommended for you