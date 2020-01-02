Despite earlier projections of cheaper gasoline prices following the holidays, drivers across the state and region saw prices spike at the pump this week, with AAA on Thursday reporting a 7-cent increase in the statewide average gas price, to $2.29 a gallon.
That price is 36 cents more per gallon than during this time last year. The U.S. average gas price jumped 4 cents on the week, to $2.59 a gallon — 34 cents more per gallon than in 2019.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.56, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.20 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw an 11-cent uptick in prices on the week, up to $2.31 in Dallas and $2.30 in Fort Worth-Arlington.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday listed the lowest available price as $2.15 a gallon, found at the Sam's Club station off West University Drive and the Buc-ee's off southbound Interstate 35E and Brinker Road. That price is 16 cents more than the the lowest-available price last week.
A year-end spike in road trip travel due to the holidays helped to push the national average higher on the week. Several states, including Texas, saw gas prices increase in the past week; however, market analysts suggest spikes in gas prices should be short-lived.
According to the Energy Information Administration, regional gasoline stocks remain healthy, and the EIA is measuring regional refinery rates at 96%.