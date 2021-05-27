With the kickoff to the summer driving season just days away, gas prices across the state have reached a three-year high, despite AAA on Thursday reporting a 3-cent slide in the statewide average gas price, to $2.73 a gallon.
That price is $1.10 more than during this time last year. At the same time, the U.S. average gas price remained stable at $3.04 a gallon — $1.08 more than during the final week of May in 2020.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.99, while drivers in the Amarillo area are paying the least at $2.56 per gallon.
Closer to home, drivers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region saw price decreases this week that outpaced the state at large, with the average price in Dallas dropping 6 cents on the week, to $2.80, while the average price in Fort Worth-Arlington dipped 7 cents, to $2.79 a gallon.
In Denton, GasBuddy.com on Thursday reported the lowest-available price as $2.60 a gallon, found at the Sam’s Club station off West University Drive. That price is 1 cent more than the lowest-reported price two weeks ago.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration for the week ending May 21, the U.S. gasoline demand number jumped to almost 9.5 million barrels per day. The last time the EIA registered U.S. demand at more than 9.5 million barrels and above was in mid-March 2020.
Regional fuel supplies decreased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior, AAA reported. Demand for gasoline is anticipated to remain higher when compared to last year as AAA predicts millions more people are preparing for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. In Texas, 2.8 million people will drive 50 miles or more to their holiday destination.
While year-to-year Texas gas prices are at least $1 more per gallon heading into this Memorial Day, drivers are paying similar prices seen on Memorial Day 2018. However, at $3.04 the national gas price average will be the highest since 2014. AAA does not expect gas prices to deter holiday travelers.
Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., ranking third lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Mississippi has the lowest average gas price in the nation, at $2.71 a gallon.