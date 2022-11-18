Officials mingled with residents at the State of the City event to talk about Denton's accomplishments and its challenges.
Population growth was one of the key points of discussion at the event, which kicked off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Embassy Suites.
“As a city we have to be prepared,” said Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth during his State of the City speech. “We’re making strides. We’re making sure we have the infrastructure in place to support that growth.”
The event included a Q&A later that evening that featured a panel of city staff. One resident asked officials what was being done to address what she characterized was a lack of economic development to help sustain the population growth.
Hudspeth said he was in communication with developers from Hillwood, a Dallas development company owned by Ross Perot’s son, and watched what they’ve done in places such as the Alliance Airport area, where there are 70,000 jobs now.
“So my advocacy to them is (to) do that same thing here in Denton on a smaller scale,” Hudspeth said. “You have relationships with FedEx. You have relationships with Facebook. You have relationships with all these different entities in the Alliance area, and (if) you need more space, then come here and partner with us here in Denton.”
Growth by the numbers
According to numbers provided by the mayor, so far this year there have been 300 development projects proposed, which has increased 24% since last year. He said there have been more than 5,000 building permits issued and 15 more apartment projects worth about $62 million on a horizon already filled with dozens of apartments.
Hudspeth said Denton experiences 4% growth annually and is projected to add more than 200,000 residents over the next 18 years. He also pointed out the growth in student population at the two universities and the expected growth at DISD: from about 33,000 students to 50,000 students.
Hudspeth said that as someone who was born and raised in Denton, he is really excited about its future and “passionate about making sure that my kids, your kids, grandkids, etcetera, have that same Denton experience.”
“We’re committed to making sure they feel safe,” he said. “We’re committed to making sure we have great schools, great amenities and those sorts of things and that we maintain and keep it as affordable as possible.”
Marijuana, wild animals, parking
Another question during the Q&A related to the new marijuana ordinance that more than 33,000 Denton voters passed in early November — the largest turnout for an election. The questioner wondered how the new ordinance would be implemented and would affect traffic stops like those involving intoxicated people.
Assistant City Manager Frank Dixon, a former police chief, said there wasn’t anything to discuss yet, because the city council still must vote on certifying the election results. Dixon said council members could vote to change parts of the ordinance or decline to certify the results.
The city council plans to address the election results on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Another questioner wondered what the city was doing about all the wildlife such as coyotes and foxes in neighborhoods. She mentioned that she had seen them in her neighborhood.
Hudspeth said the city has been doing its best to address it and spoke of a possum he found in his backyard. He called the city to get someone to pick it up, and he said they told him no, because that’s the possum’s home now.
Also mentioned was a concern over inadequate parking near UNT’s stadium since the university's football team entered a new conference with more popular teams.
“Several weeks ago in our neighborhood, we had more than 100 cars illegally parked, and the city told us that they didn’t have anybody to do anything about it and couldn’t send anybody out,” one speaker said.
The mayor said the city's looking into these issues.
Accomplishments
In his State of the City address, Hudspeth thanked several city departments for a job well done. He highlighted that the city’s budget had grown to more than a billion dollars, while the city received about $7 million in sales tax.
“This is the first time that that sales tax number broke up around the property tax number,” Hudspeth said. “They were neck in neck for a bit.”
He pointed out that they’ve hired about 16 lateral police officers, which means they’re ready for duty sooner than the 11 new police officers they also hired. The city also has a police substation in the works.
“So we will have two police stations that will get us on the other side of the train tracks,” Hudspeth said. “It will serve this area better and the entire city better.”
He spoke about some of the city’s awards, which are highlighted in a pamphlet available at the event. Some of those awards include:
- The Great Places in Texas Award for downtown Denton from the American Planning Association Texas Chapter.
- 2021 Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association.
- Five Transparency Stars from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accountants for traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions and debt obligations.
In pamphlets laid out on a few tables around half of the ballroom, the accomplishments were highlighted in six key areas: Pursue Organizational Excellence, Foster Economic Opportunity & Affordability, Enhance Infrastructure & Mobility. Strengthen Community Services & Quality of Life, Support Healthy & Safe Communities and Promote Sustainability & The Environment.
Under Foster Economic Opportunity & Affordability, the city highlights several accomplishments:
- Adopted the Affordable Housing Strategic Toolkit to deliver housing solutions to residents.
- Adopted the Denton 2040 Comprehensive Plan to reflect current and anticipated conditions.
- Coordinated distribution or program delivery of more than $7 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act that included financial support for local nonprofits and health initiatives that impact the community.
- Preserved safe, stable affordable housing for 28 households through the Home Repair programs and one househousd through the Down-Payment Assistance Pogram.
- Launched the Small Business Relief Grant.
A short video played shortly before Hudspeth’s State of the City address to highlight the new city shelter that has moved from the old dog pound near the Denton County Jail to a refurbished nursing home. At this facility, three organizations help the city’s homeless population — about 900 people, homeless advocates claim — under one roof as a one-stop network of care.
The State of the City event featured a video showcasing why people such as the city council members, city staff, the UNT president, the TWU president and business owners love Denton. Some of them spoke of a small-town feel, city amenities, the arts and music scene and the character of the city.
The evening also was a chance for officials to showcase various city services. City departments such as Denton police, Denton fire, the parks department set up around the room with representatives from those various departments providing insight into how they operate.
When the mayor took the stage for his speech, some of the small crowd that had been lingering around the various city departments found plenty of seating available. During the Q&A, a former council member said the city should have done a better job communicating with the public about the event.
“Not everyone visits the website,” she said.
Priorities for this fiscal year
A city pamphlet included key focus areas and council priorities for fiscal year 2022-23 that included a new city hall. Other priorities mentioned include:
- Forming a public facility corporation to address affordable housing.
- Executing a housing affordability program
- Developing and implementing small area plans around the city
- Relocating the concrete plant by partnering with Vulcan Materials
City charter amendments
During the evening's Q&A, the issue of amending the city charter arose. A resident asked the mayor if the city council plans to address wording in the charter regarding recall elections. The matter involves a lawsuit filed against the city by former council member Alison Maguire, who was recalled in early November. Her attorney, Richard Gladden, contended the charter doesn't allow Maguire to be recalled by citizens who weren't previously in her district when she was elected. The trial court disagreed and allowed the election to move forward. Gladden's appeal of that ruling is pending.
Hudspeth didn’t say whether amending the charter's wording about recall elections was one of those areas where changes could be considered.
City spokesperson Stuart Birdseye told the Denton Record-Chronicle that city staff are reviewing possible charter amendments that may be proposed early next year.
"We are providing an initial discussion with the council on whether they would like to move forward with charter amendments in 2023 and, if so, receive direction on their preferred process for doing so,” Birdseye wrote in a Nov. 7 email. “Nothing has been proposed by the council at this time, but this discussion would be a time when staff could receive that direction. Additionally, staff will review the charter and any areas where changes could be considered will be presented on Dec. 6.”
Other accomplishments
Other city highlights included on a city pamphlet include:
- Managed $692 million worth of projects
- Published the City’s Construction Guide newsletter, featuring major products, bond program updates and timelines, equipment, resources and employee highlights
- Inspected 142,000 feet of sewer main with a closed circuit video
- Enhanced the Homeless Outreach Team with the addition of a medic and stability caseworker.
- Expanded the Emergency Pet Food Pantry at Denton Animal Services
- Developed and convened a new Denton Nonprofit Collaborative, an ongoing initiative facilitated by City distributions of $1.35 million in Emergency Solutions Grant funding that helps streamline services, referrals and assistance for residents.
- Achieved TCPA Accreditation through the Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.
- Denton Fire Department completed 95% of accreditation requirements for the Centers for Public Safety Excellence Accreditation
- Denton Police Department launched training with Denton County Friends of the Family pursuant to the Improving Criminal Justice Response Grant, facilitating community collaboration in response to victims of domestic and/or sexual violence.
- Received DFW Clean Cities’ Gold Fleet Award for ongoing efforts to reduce the City’s fleet vehicle emissions.
- Continued expansion of the bike/pedestrian network.
- Adopted a science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and formally joined the Local Governments for Sustainability Race to Zero inititative.