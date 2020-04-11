Denton was working on a different public health emergency before the COVID-19 pandemic turned everyone’s head.
Residents in the Green Tree Estates neighborhood lost access to running water in November. The owner of a water well that supplying the mobile home park ended service. Owner Don Roddy had years of trouble with state environmental officials because the water wasn’t drinkable, and has been trying to sell — he doesn’t own every parcel in the park — to developers.
The city declared a public health emergency for Green Tree when Roddy shut off running water. City crews have been delivering water to Green Tree homeowners and remaining tenants since then.
The stopgap measure was supposed to buy time for remaining homeowners to connect to the city water supply by mid-May. Those connections cost money and some homeowners likely needed to make additional repairs.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came.
City staff updated council members Friday in a brief report after the Denton Record-Chronicle inquired earlier in the week about the status of the public health emergency at Green Tree.
In that report, the staff noted progress in cleaning up the neighborhood, with 10 of 13 uninhabitable mobile homes removed. Deputy City Manager Mario Canizares said that no one was living in any of those homes, most of which were owned by Roddy. The city is still working on providing notice to the remaining three homes, since they are owned by others.
In addition, Habitat for Humanity of Denton County conducted courtesy inspections of the remaining owner-occupied homes to help prepare them for a city water connection. (For example, well water is usually pumped at a lower pressure than city water, which could cause problems for a home's plumbing system.) The city staff said they met with Habitat for Humanity representatives and asked to assist with the inspections. Habitat officials have not shared the inspection results with the city so far.
The city staff requested a meeting with Green Tree residents on March 21, but that meeting was canceled at the residents’ request because of pandemic concerns. The city then canceled an April 18 site visit to the neighborhood because of the countywide stay-at-home order.
Like other Denton utility customers shielded from shutoffs during the pandemic, Green Tree residents are still receiving their water deliveries regardless of their payment status. However, no one from the neighborhood is in arrears, Canizares said.
The city has expended about $47,000 on the neighborhood emergency, which is less than half of what the City Council approved as a stopgap, Canizares said.
"The fact is they still need water and that need is still being met," Canizares said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and government-ordered social distancing, including school and business closures, things are different for everyone, Canizares said.
"They [Green Tree residents] may have had plans before, and those plans have changed," Canizares said, adding that the city will still delivery water as long as the City Council allows them to do so.
The city staff is preparing a fuller update for the City Council’s virtual meeting scheduled on April 21, its regular meeting date.