Bollards were installed in Denton on West Parkway Street where it merges into Oakland Street to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Bollards are short posts installed on the road primarily as a visual guide to guide traffic and mark boundaries.

Denton's new bollards are part of the shared-use pathway, after the road was converted into two lanes from its previous four. The new pathway will make it easier for locals to cross through to Quakertown Park.

