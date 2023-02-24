Bollards were installed in Denton on West Parkway Street where it merges into Oakland Street to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists. Bollards are short posts installed on the road primarily as a visual guide to guide traffic and mark boundaries.
Denton's new bollards are part of the shared-use pathway, after the road was converted into two lanes from its previous four. The new pathway will make it easier for locals to cross through to Quakertown Park.
The project includes bollards, designated turn lanes, painted crosswalks and installed flashing cubes on stop signs to signal drivers to stop.
Brett Bourgeois, Denton's deputy city engineer, said they identified roadways from the area with less-significant traffic and provided accessible routes for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The “Parkway on-street multiuse path project” is a tactical urbanism project, where the city provides connectivity across the city and corresponds to identified low-usage roadways.
“We were looking at ways to always improve safety for pedestrians, multi-mobile access, traffic-calming things of that nature,” Bourgeois said. “And so, when we were looking at our overall bicycle, pedestrian network of the city, we have some trails and sidewalk connectivity, but we also have some gaps.”
The bollards on the roads are to deter a driver from getting in the way of pedestrians or cyclists.
“What that also does is it provides a traffic-calming effect, so it makes drivers feel more a bit more confined, so they will drive at a slower speed,” Bourgeois said.
Bourgeois said it was an excellent opportunity to do a quick build project, using the existing infrastructure and having some minor modifications to change the characteristics of a road.
Bourgeois said the project started as a different variation in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the city to push the project back. He said Nathan George, the city’s former bicycle, pedestrian and ADA coordinator, reached out to local organization Bike Denton to bring back the project.
Bike Denton advocates for safe and inclusive multimodal infrastructure bike polices.
With the feedback from Bike Denton, the team started the design process in May 2022, intending to get it installed the same month, but the design took a little bit longer than Bourgeois anticipated. George then left his position, but the staff continued to design the plans.
Once work started for the project this year, it was again postponed due to the winter and ice storm that hit the North Texas area.
Bourgeois said the project is “essentially complete” now as the city finishes its final touches. This includes truncated domes that proceed to alert visually impaired individuals where they are crossing.
Bourgeois said it would take some time for drivers to adjust to the fact that the new shared-use pathway is not driving or parking lane.
The city will be looking for opportunities to do similar quick-build projects. Bourgeois said they would have to identify roadways with less significant traffic and provide accessible routes for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“We're very excited to see folks using it, and … we really think it will be beneficial for the city,” Bourgeois said.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.