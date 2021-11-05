As those experiencing homelessness are more at risk for COVID-19 and other illnesses, local organizations have been planning out vaccine clinics — sometimes after those clients have asked.
Although Denton County Public Health doesn’t and hasn’t administered every COVID-19 vaccine dose in the county, the county has done many of them and has coordinated with organizations such as Our Daily Bread, the Salvation Army and the Denton County Homeless Coalition to schedule vaccines for people without homes.
Alva Santos, the shelter director for Our Daily Bread, said it was a two-way coordination with DCPH because each entity reached out to the other to do these vaccine clinics.
“We had our guests asking us,” Santos said. “They were interested in getting COVID-vaccinated. We can send them to Walgreens and pharmacies around the place, but it’s [a] transportation [issue]. From us to walk to the closest CVS is over two miles. You have to get there and come back, and there’s the issue of transportation.”
That’s why their vaccine clinics have been on site at Our Daily Bread’s soup kitchen on 300 W. Oak St., although they have organized transportation with Grace Like Rain, as well. Santos said 32 clients received a dose the first time they had a vaccine clinic, and they’ve had three more clinics since where they’ve vaccinated dozens more. On average, the soup kitchen sees 80 to 100 guests per day.
The Denton Fire Department, who is now authorized to provide COVID-19 vaccines, did the most recent round of vaccinations at Our Daily Bread last month.
Battalion Chief Brad Lahart, the emergency medical services chief, said Monday they’ll be focusing on providing vaccines to pockets of people who may find it harder to find them. Jennifer Rainey, a spokesperson for DCPH, said they’ll continue focusing on serving smaller and underserved pockets throughout the county as their mass vaccine clinics dwindle.
For Our Daily Bread client Donald Fagan Jr., 61, getting vaccinated was important to him because it meant helping others.
“People were just dying off easy from the virus,” Fagan said. “Children were dying, and here I am at 61 years old, and I’m a great-grandparent. So what can I do to protect my great-grandchildren?”
Fagan said he got vaccinated over the summer after hearing about the different COVID-19 variants.
“What really captivated me was how many people who weren’t [vaccinated] were dying,” he said. “I was noticing that people going into the hospitals weren’t going out the same way they went in. The virus is attacking our immune systems.”
Dani Shaw, the city of Denton’s director of Community Services, said they also coordinated vaccines with the local shelter. With the local organizations, she said she knows of the clinics at Our Daily Bread and one at the local Salvation Army over the summer.
“There’s no specific plans scheduled [for more clinics], but we will as plans are needed and something is available,” she said. “One of the other things we’re having conversations about is testing, so we’re definitely keeping up with those needs.”
Vaccine clinics and other health checkups with Our Daily Bread aren’t new, either.
“We did flu shots in early October,” Santos said. “We’ve done flu shots before yearly by the [county] health department. The health department has an HIV unit, an STD unit that comes out. … We try to cover all of it.”
Danny Williams Jr., another client on Friday, was at the soup kitchen with his pitbull, Shadow. He said he was vaccinated last month. While he himself hasn’t gotten sick with COVID-19, he said he knows people who have.
“I needed to,” Williams said. “It’s getting worse, so I might as well. I’m a son of a veteran, and I always got a vaccine wherever my dad went.”