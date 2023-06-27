city emblem stock
Buy Now
Maria Crane/For the DRC

Tuesday night, it seemed that Denton City Council showcased how a democratic republic could work when politicians put aside partisan differences and find common ground on an issue that disproportionately affects a minority group of people.

In this case, the issue was the “Ban the Box” initiative that council member Brandon Chase McGee has been spearheading since the campaign trail in 2022 and helped bring to council as an ordinance for a vote Tuesday night. The initiative seeks to prohibit employers from asking about criminal history on applications to give formerly incarcerated individuals a fair chance during the hiring process.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags