Tuesday night, it seemed that Denton City Council showcased how a democratic republic could work when politicians put aside partisan differences and find common ground on an issue that disproportionately affects a minority group of people.
In this case, the issue was the “Ban the Box” initiative that council member Brandon Chase McGee has been spearheading since the campaign trail in 2022 and helped bring to council as an ordinance for a vote Tuesday night. The initiative seeks to prohibit employers from asking about criminal history on applications to give formerly incarcerated individuals a fair chance during the hiring process.
McGee listened to concerns from Mayor Gerard Hudspeth and council member Chris Watts, the former mayor, and seconded Watts’ motion to postpone the vote until the first council meeting in January so that the city could seek more input from the public.
Both Hudspeth and Watts said that they supported the spirit of the initiative but were against moving forward without public comment. Hudspeth referenced his previous times coming before council as a member of the public and said he understood what it felt like not to be heard.
“Happy to do this,” McGee said. “I happily second the motion and look forward to supporting it.”
McGee referenced the council's weekend development retreat as a catalyst to "work as a cohesive body" when seconding Watts' motion.
McGee then reminded Hudspeth that 70 million Americans with criminal records also feel unheard, which is why passing the ordinance in January is needed.
Council voted 6-1 to postpone the vote until the first council meeting in January to allow staff time to set up a public hearing and solicit community input.
Newly elected District 4 council member Joe Holland was the only dissenting vote in part due to the fact that he thought after the council retreat they were supposed to be speeding up meetings.
Instead, he said they were doing the opposite.
“I had intended to speak on the reasons why I was not going to support it,” Holland said. “I’m stunned. This was a simple vote.”
Finding employment with a criminal record is difficult for people due to bias, discrimination and systemic barriers. Only 17% of white job candidates with criminal records, for example, receive call backs after an interview compared to just 5% of Black job candidates with criminal records, according to an April 10 Forbesreport.
Since the early 2000s, 37 states and 150 cities and counties, which include Dallas County, Travis County, Harris County and San Antonio, nationwide have enacted fair chance laws as public employers. Of those, 15 states and 22 cities, including Austin and DeSoto, and counties extended these laws to include private employers, according to a June 27 presentation by Denton city staff.
On Tuesday evening, Desoto Chamber of Commerce President Vanessa Sterling appeared at council to discuss why the city of Desoto passed the fair-chance hiring ordinance. It went into effect in January 2022 after the council held town hall meetings and solicited input from the public before voting to pass it.
Sterling claimed that there have been no issues since its passage and reminded council that the Ban the Box initiative simply removes the criminal background check box from the application and doesn’t keep businesses from doing background checks.
She echoed McGee’s claim that 1 in 3 Americans have criminal records. Politifact reported that it depends on the definition of criminal records. For example, the FBI considers simply being arrested for a felony charge means you have a criminal record, which would total 73.5 million people (29.5%), according to a 2017 report.
The ordinance simply seeks, Sterling said, to get applicants passed submitting their applications and allows employers an opportunity to interview them and base their decision on “what they see instead of the checkmark.”
Sterling called fair chance hiring through the Ban the Box initiative an act of grace.
Council member Vicki Byrd, who supported the motion to postpone until January, appreciated what Sterling had to say about why it was important and pointed out that some people have a criminal record due to a mental health condition.
“I do believe in grace,” Byrd said. “...We as a city talk about inclusivity and part of our mantra and [I would] hate for us to not include this particular group.”
CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.