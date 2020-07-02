NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches City Council has voted unanimously to move forward with contract negotiations with Mario Canizares, currently the deputy city manager for the city of Denton.
Canizares is the lone finalist for Nacogdoches’ new city manager.
A nationwide search led by the search firm Strategic Government Solutions drew more than 50 applicants. Canizares’ projected start date is set tentatively for Aug. 10.
A graduate of Stephen F. Austin University, he holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas. Before his role with the city of Denton, he served for eight years as deputy city manager for the city of Coppell.
In a memo to the Denton City Council Thursday, Denton City Manager Todd Hileman said he planned to promote Assistant City Manager Sara Hensley to the spot and hopes to fill the assistant post as a promotion from within.