The affordable housing problem is no secret in Denton. And it seems to be top of mind for Denton City Council, as one of the leading items in a proposed $343 million bond program.
The entire bond package includes funding to make updates and improvements to existing public facilities in Denton, such as City Hall West, South Branch Library, Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, Clear Creek Nature Center, Denton Service Center and Denton fire stations.
The total cost estimated for the bond, if all 15 projects proposed are approved, would be $343 million. With other funding included, that price could drop to $328 million.
If approved by City Council, the bond would appear on the ballot in the November general election for Denton residents to approve.
Tax increases for residents to support the bond program will depend on which programs city council members approve. According to Cassey Ogden, interim assistant city manager and chief financial officer for Denton, the proposed tax rate would continue to increase until 2030.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said that staff will bring the 2023 bond back to the Council as part of another work session in the early spring to determine the charge and scope for a citizen bond committee.
Here's a rundown of what was presented to City Council this week, and what's on the table to consider as part of the bond package.
Affordable Housing
A growing homeless population that now includes more and more families due, in part, to the lack of affordable housing has spiked more than 300% since COVID-19 erupted in March 2020, as the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.
The 2023 bond would provide funding for the creation, rehabilitation and retention of affordable rental and ownership housing.
Ogden shared the affordable housing bond program's goals and potential propositions — aligning with council priorities; maintaining and improving existing infrastructure; enhance recreational and quality of life areas; and allow for flexibility and partnership opportunities.
Items in the proposed program include:
- Land/property acquisition
- Infrastructure
- Expanding capacity and resources
- Housing assistance projects
Cost estimate: $10 million
“This one [affordable housing] is very important with teachers and our own employees not being able to reside in the city that they work for,” Ogden said.
Ruddell Street and Mingo Road improvements
This proposed package will continue funding from the 2014 bond program and seeks to improve drainage, the roadway and sidewalk on Ruddell Street and Mingo Road. It would also include quiet zones, as proposed by the Bond Oversight Committee.
These updates would also require coordination with Texas Woman’s University.
Cost estimate: $38 million
Inclusive playground
An inclusive playground, one that includes equipment suitable for all physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities, has been identified as a “high priority in the master plan" for Denton. It would replace a larger playground structure, fall somewhere between 25,000 to 40,000 square feet and merge with existing trees and shade.
Cost estimate: $3.5 million
Trail development
Trail development is another high priority in the master plan, and one of the programs included in Denton's proposed bond package. Funding has been requested for trail planning and construction, and maintenance on the following trails:
- Pecan Creek Trail (8.03 miles)
- Cooper Creek Trail (1+ miles)
- Hickory Creek Trail (12-15 miles)
- And other trail connectivity opportunities
Cost estimate: $15 million
Aquatics
This project would be part of the city's aquatics master plan and seeks to provide improvements to Water Works Park by increasing utilization and available amenities. Funding would also go to replacing aging equipment.
Cost estimate: $15 million
Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center
A 20,000-square-foot multi-use facility is being proposed as part of Denton's Clear Creek nature preserve, and would include indoor/outdoor classrooms, restrooms, an office and learning gardens.
It also offers an opportunity for the city to partner with the University of North Texas to relocate the university's astronomy center.
Cost estimate: $10.4 million
City Hall West
In November 2022, Denton City Council gave direction that staff should proceed with preserving City Hall West, a historic building built in 1927 and has been vacant since 2016.
If the project becomes part of the bond package, the programming will be addressed as part of the city’s budget process, according to Ogden’s Tuesday afternoon presentation.
Cost estimate: $9.4 million
Service Center
Constructed in 1978, the Denton Service Center is rated the No. 1 priority from Facility Condition Assessment. The shared facility is dedicated to field operations that include parks maintenance, streets and drainage and water and wastewater.
City staff proposed reconstruction of the existing facility.
Cost estimate: $34.5 million
South Branch Library
The existing library is not large enough to meet programming needs. A 40,000-square-foot facility is being proposed in a new location for South Branch Library. By relocating the South Branch Library, the city could reconfigure Fire Station No. 6, according to Ogden’s presentation.
Cost estimate: $43 million
Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center Expansion
Operating since 2015, Denton's animal shelter currently has the capacity for 164 cats and 114 dogs. The animal shelter has a waitlist of a 100+ animals.
In 2022, 4,745 animals were brought to the center, and the animal intake is projected to increase 38% by 2030.
The expansion presented in the proposed bond package would include:
- Expand dog adoption and stray dog-holding kennels
- Place exercise yards closer to the animals
- Add separate buildings for dog isolation and quarantine
Cost estimate: $13 million
Fire stations
With the 2023 bond program, the city is also proposing more public safety facilities for Station No. 5, which was built in 1998, and Station No. 6, which was built in 1991.
Cost estimate: $12.65 million per station
Oakland Drainage & Upstream Detention
This $31 million project would address flooding in Downtown Denton, improve the drainage system, construct a roadway and remove 21 properties from the floodplain — about 25.5 acres.
Cost estimate: $31.1 million
PEC 4 Phases 3 & 4
This project proposes continuing the city's storm water master plan and focuses on improvements and maintenance along the Pecan Creek tributary from Prairie Street to Bernard Street and includes:
- Installing box culverts for improved drainage
- Water/wastewater relocations
- Roadway improvements
- Properties are also proposed to be removed from the floodplain.
The project requires coordination with Denton County and the University of North Texas.
Cost estimate: $25.4 million
City Hall (Public-private partnership)
The city is also seeking to do something about City Hall, which Denton City Manager Sarah Hensley claimed has a critter problem.
Constructed in 1967, City Hall was last renovated in 1997.
Ogden pointed out that there is an opportunity for the city to partner with a private entity for some type of mixed-use component.
Cost estimate: $70 million
