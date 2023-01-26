The affordable housing problem is no secret in Denton. And it seems to be top of mind for Denton City Council, as one of the leading items in a proposed $343 million bond program. 

The entire bond package includes funding to make updates and improvements to existing public facilities in Denton, such as City Hall West, South Branch Library, Linda McNatt Animal Care and Adoption Center, Clear Creek Nature Center, Denton Service Center and Denton fire stations. 

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you