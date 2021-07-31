Olympics bronze medalists Madelynn Ann “Maddy” Bernau and Brian Burrows, of the United States, celebrate after competing in mixed team trap shooting Saturday at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo, Japan.
Brian Burrows, center, and Madelynn Ann Bernau, right, talk with their coach after competing in the mixed team trap event at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo.
Olympics bronze medalists Madelynn Ann “Maddy” Bernau and Brian Burrows, of the United States, celebrate after competing in mixed team trap shooting Saturday at the Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo, Japan.
Alex Brandon/AP
The United States' Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows celebrate earning bronze in mixed team trap shooting on Saturday in Tokyo.
Alex Brandon/AP
The United States' Madelynn Ann Bernau and Brian Burrows pose with their bronze medals in mixed team trap shooting on Saturday in Tokyo.
Alex Brandon/AP
Brian Burrows, center, and Madelynn Ann Bernau, right, talk with their coach after competing in the mixed team trap event at the Asaka Shooting Range in the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo.
Ironwood Axe Throwing owner Brian Burrows is bringing Denton and the rest of America an Olympic bronze medal after finishing third in this year’s mixed team trap shooting event along with partner Maddy Bernau.
Burrows, a highly regarded shooter, has been involved with Team USA Shooting for years, and said earlier this month his goal at Tokyo would be the gold medal. He came up short in the individual men’s trap event, finishing 12th, but didn’t go home empty-handed, partnering with Bernau in the mixed trap event to best Slovakia in a shoot-off for bronze.
At the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Burrows won a gold medal in men’s trap and took home silver in the mixed trap event, in which duos of one man and one woman compete. This year’s mixed trap competition in Tokyo was the first time it has been featured in the Olympics, making Burrows and Bernau the event’s first-ever bronze medal recipients.
The bronze medal shoot-off between the American and Slovakian teams was in the sudden-death format, with Bernau hitting the final shot after a miss by Slovakia. Though it may not have been Burrows’ ultimate goal, winning the bronze has come with plenty of acclaim across social media — something that may satisfy another of his goals.
“First off, I’m representing the United States of America, and I thought about this moment for almost two decades,” Burrows said several weeks ago. “I’m from California and now I live in Denton. I love where I’m from and I wouldn’t change that. … I’m very proud to represent all these places in America, and America.”