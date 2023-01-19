Construction will begin Monday on the ramps and painted lines for diagonal crosswalks at the corner of North Elm and West Oak streets near the Downtown Square, Robin Davis, the construction project manager for the city of Denton, announced at a virtual community meeting Thursday evening.

Davis estimated that it will take a week to construct the stamped concrete ramp at the corner of Oak and Elm. One lane of traffic will be closed, and a few parking spots will become unavailable. Davis said that they should open back up in the evening when the construction crews leave for the day.

all way crosswalk

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

