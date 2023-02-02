While more than 400,000 Texans were still without power Thursday morning, Denton’s electric grid remained strong through this week's winter blast that blanketed the city in ice and sleet, said Antonio Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric.
Although the electric grid could handle the usage during this storm, Denton also fared well with natural occurrences that can cause outages, like broken tree limbs from the weight of ice.
Only four outages had occurred since Monday, and two of those that were caused by ice were restored within two hours:
A fuse bank failure due to ice intrusion left 128 customers without power for 82 minutes in the Windsor/Westgate area.
Another fuse bank failure due to a fallen tree limb left 27 customers without power for 71 minutes.
Lightning struck a transformer in the Greenbriar area, leaving three customers without power for 51 minutes.
A meter failure due to age/decay in the Galante area, leaving only one customer without power for five minutes.
“Our system performed great, and the outages we’ve seen were really less than what we experience on a normal day,” Puente said.
Puente added that during February 2021's severe winter storm, Denton’s system had relatively minor issues in regard to system-related outages (equipment failures) so DME didn't need to do a lot of system improvements beyond normal replacements and additions.
During the 2021 storm, the majority of outages were forced outages required by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and some were system outages that resulted from “cold load pickup,” which means that equipment failed when it was re-energized, Puente pointed out.
It’s the reason he wasn’t concerned about the system's ability to perform well during this week's freeze.
“The investments made in our system over the last decade have certainly paid off in improved reliability,” Puente said.
Puente said usage rates were normal this past week, given that the all-time peak load was well over 400 megawatts.
DME's peak load this week so far, Puente added, was about 366 megawatts, which occurred Tuesday around 1 p.m.
“We don’t anticipate it will be this high today or the rest of the week,” Puente said Thursday.
