Denton Energy Center
Buy Now

Denton Energy Center on Jim Christal Road

 DRC file photo

While more than 400,000 Texans were still without power Thursday morning, Denton’s electric grid remained strong through this week's winter blast that blanketed the city in ice and sleet, said Antonio Puente, general manager of Denton Municipal Electric.

Although the electric grid could handle the usage during this storm, Denton also fared well with natural occurrences that can cause outages, like broken tree limbs from the weight of ice.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and via Twitter at @writerontheedge.

0
0
0
0
0