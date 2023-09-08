This past week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a weather watch through Friday and called on Texans to conserve energy during the evening hours on Wednesday and Thursday to avoid rolling blackouts.
“ERCOT has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA 2) due to low power reserves. There are no controlled outages at this time. Please safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary,” ERCOT posted Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
With the spike in usage, many electric customers are feeling the financial brunt of the increased demand due to explosive growth affecting many parts of Texas and the excessive heat that’s gripped the state this summer.
Texans were paying about $275 per megawatt-hour in early August, only to see that cost rise by 800% to $2,500 per megawatt-hour, according to an Aug. 5 Bloomberg report.
In Denton, Denton Municipal Electric has been able to absorb that skyrocketing cost because it’s in a unique position, DME spokesperson Stuart Birdeseye said. Besides being a consumer of electricity, DME is also a producer of electricity and sells it in the ERCOT market.
“This helps to insulate DME customers from wholesale market price spikes that would otherwise have to be passed on to customers,” Birdseye said.
Brad Jones, ERCOT’s former interim CEO, told The Dallas Morning News that the grid was staring down the barrel of a possible congestion overload on a line from South Texas to Dallas.
“All the wind that was on in the south was struggling to get to Dallas to help meet demand,” Jones said. “So right in the middle of this, ERCOT had to reduce generation in the south to prevent that line from being overloaded.”
ERCOT asked Texans to conserve energy again Thursday and was likely will do so again Friday, when the National Weather Service predicted temperatures would reach 106 degrees.
Birdseye said DME saw its new peak demand of 491 megawatts on Aug. 1, compared to a year ago when demand was 393 megawatts.
For the week of Sept. 4-7, the demand was nearly as high, averaging around 450 MW.
Birdseye pointed out that DME hasn’t increased rates for customers in seven years.