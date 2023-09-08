Wind turbines near Denton
Buy Now

Wind turbines try to generate extra power on a wind farm northwest of Denton during this record-breaking hot summer in North Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

This past week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas issued a weather watch through Friday and called on Texans to conserve energy during the evening hours on Wednesday and Thursday to avoid rolling blackouts.

“ERCOT has issued an Energy Emergency Alert 2 (EEA 2) due to low power reserves. There are no controlled outages at this time. Please safely reduce electric use and have a plan to stay safe in case outages become necessary,” ERCOT posted Wednesday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

CHRISTIAN McPHATE can be reached at 940-220-4299 and cmcphate@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
1