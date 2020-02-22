Denton Municipal Electric has hired Quality Pole Inspection & Maintenance to inspect its light poles. The job is expected to take about three years to cover all 17,000 poles citywide.
Affected residents may be notified of an inspection by a door hanger or a personal visit. They may also notice that dirt around a pole has been disturbed. Crews excavate soil to inspect the pole's structural integrity.
Crews will replace poles that fail inspection, which means customers nearby may experience a brief electrical outage as the pole is replaced.