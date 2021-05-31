The construction of a $29 million Denton Municipal Electric substation at West Hickory and South Bonnie Brae streets, planned for years, could begin by January.
“The project is currently in the solicitation phase,” said Mark Zimmerer, an electrical engineer for DME. “We are in the very beginning phases, but we hope to have a contract in place by November of this year and start construction by Jan. 24.”
Named the Hickory Substation, the facility is being built a neighborhood filled with numerous apartments and renters, including many students because of the neighborhood’s proximity to the University of North Texas.
“I am against having a substation so close to where people live,” Denton City Council member Deb Armintor said. “It will be just a stone’s throw from the bedrooms of children and people of all ages. The Cement City neighborhood is a very diverse neighborhood with people of all different ages and backgrounds, where you have organically affordable housing.”
On South Bonnie Brae is an electric substation that’s been online for decades, adjacent to a convenience store. Zimmerer said the West Hickory substation will replace that one.
“It will be demolished when this [Hickory substation] is energized,” he said. “This particular substation is necessary to serve all the customers in the area. This one [substation] on South Bonnie Brae was the only one meant to serve certain customers, and it was built in the 1960s.”
Before the new site was chosen, a committee of community members made recommendations on where —and how — the substation should be built.
“There were a number of sites open for consideration,” council member Paul Meltzer said. “The neighbors, especially within the [West Oak] historic district, were really not keen on having something industrial adjacent to the district. The advantage of the proposed site is it is not right up against anybody’s home.”
However, the property is on a lot that abuts an apartment community on Hickory.
“Some substations are near renters, and some are near homeowners,” Meltzer said. “The choice was made not to displace renters.”
Meltzer was a member of a committee established by DME to establish collaboration with the neighborhood on the project.
DME, the city’s community-owned utility, provides service to more than 50,000 customers.
“This is necessary to continue providing reliable electric service but right in the middle of an established neighborhood,” council member Jesse Davis said of the new substation. “The city has worked for a long time with that neighborhood. They found a very palatable solution, a very workable solution, for a substation that will look nicer than your average substation. It will blend in better to the historic neighborhood around there but still get the job done for the city.”
When the existing substation is demolished, Terry Naulty, DME’s assistant general manager, said the city is not likely to sell the property.
“We will probably keep [it] because of the easements on the property,” he said.
Denton resident Randy Hunt was also on that committee with Meltzer.
“After several meetings, DME then showed us the location they wanted,” Hunt said. “The location is the one currently marked. Their logic was they could buy these houses and a vacant lot, rezone it for city use and be done.”
Visit dmepower.com for more information on DME projects.