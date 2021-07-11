A $5 million federal grant will be used to improve one of two runways at Denton Enterprise Airport, city officials said.
Approved by the Texas Transportation Commission, the grant is funded through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“This particular grant is specifically for repair of about a 900-foot section of the approach end of Runway 18L,” said Scott Gray, the city’s director of facilities. “It is a section of pavement toward the north end that has begun to subside.”
The runway is just over 7,000 feet.
“The timing of this project was supposed to happen just before the installation of [another] runway about a year or so ago,” Gray said. “But we asked the Texas Department of Transportation if we could wait so we could still have a fully functional runway.”
The number of aircraft operations at the airport exceeds 450 a day. With a $2 million budget, the airport employs five people.
“The airport is an economic engine for the city, and the city appreciates TxDOT Aviation Department’s efforts in securing funding for our airport,” Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said. “This funding is to address a 900-foot section of pavement that needs to be rehabilitated, which will continue to allow the airport to accommodate our corporate operators.”
That work is scheduled to begin in September, Gray said.
“It went to council about a year ago for approval, and we got the OK from the Texas Transportation Commission about a month ago,” he said.
Denton Enterprise Airport can accommodate general aviation aircraft — such as Gulfstreams and 737s — “if they are being used for private use and not for commercial use,” Gray said. “The largest aircraft we have currently is a Gulfstream 4 based at the airport, which weighs about 90,000 pounds.”
The city acquired 550 acres on the west side of Denton to build the airport, which was completed in 1946. The Denton Municipal Airport — its original name — had a single concrete runway of 4,125 feet.
“Our airport staff has been working on this for a long time,” Denton City Council member Jesse Davis said. “And anything we do out there with any kind of detail gets expensive pretty quickly. Staff is very proactive for going after these grant opportunities, and our airport is competitive [in the grant process] because of the way it’s managed.”
Council member Paul Meltzer agreed.
“The airport’s a great resource for Denton that really adds appeal to development prospects on the west side,” he said. “I’m glad we have this opportunity to improve its appeal.”
More about Denton Enterprise Airport operations is here.