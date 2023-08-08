Drill
Buy Now

A paramedic rolls a mock victim on a stretcher into an ambulance during an exercise at the former Argyle High School in 2016.

 DRC file photo

It will be up to voters to decide whether to establish a Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 this November after county commissioners unanimously approved putting the item on the ballot Tuesday.

If created, ESD No. 2 would not provide fire services — it would only provide emergency medical services, which is allowed under Texas’ Health and Safety Code.

Proposed map

A map shows the proposed Denton County Emergency Services District No. 2 boundaries, which include Argyle, Bartonville, Copper Canyon and Corral City and parts of Northlake and the Lantana area, as well as some of Denton’s and Double Oak’s extraterritorial jurisdictions.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached at juan.betancourt@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags