Church gathering
The Remnant Church Denton has hosted its “Denton City Square Prayer and Worship Gathering” with a permit on Friday evenings in March.

A local church’s decision to bring worship to the Square on Friday nights in March — a popular time for dining and socializing downtown — and a reactionary picnic by LGBTQ+ residents has raised questions about the use of the Courthouse on the Square lawn.

The Denton County Courthouse on the Square lawn is free public space for locals to use, and a group or individual could use the space without a permit during the same time as a group that has a permit for the lawn, county spokesperson Dawn Cobb said.

People pray during the Remnant Church Denton’s gathering on the Courthouse on the Square lawn on Friday evening, March 10.
Two people hold signs to protest the Remnant Church’s gathering on the Denton Square on March 17. The two were not associated with the Spring Into Pride gathering, which bills itself as a friendly community picnic.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

