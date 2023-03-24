A local church’s decision to bring worship to the Square on Friday nights in March — a popular time for dining and socializing downtown — and a reactionary picnic by LGBTQ+ residents has raised questions about the use of the Courthouse on the Square lawn.
The Denton County Courthouse on the Square lawn is free public space for locals to use, and a group or individual could use the space without a permit during the same time as a group that has a permit for the lawn, county spokesperson Dawn Cobb said.
The county allows usage of the lawn on a first-come, first-served basis, with specific guidelines that locals and groups must follow if they want to use the space for free or rent it out.
Denton County has set policies for using the lawn space, as well as other county facilities, including:
- A group or individual must pay a $250 refundable deposit for using a facility, which will be refunded within 14 days, “unless the facility is left unclean or damages occur to the facility.”
- Rental fees, which only apply after regular working hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), come in at $25 per hour.
- Applications shall be completed in full, notarized and returned with any necessary fees and release of liability forms. Applications are valid only after all fees are paid.
- Applications shall be submitted to the aide to the Commissioners Court office not less than 30 days before the intended use date.
- Applicants must be at least 21 years of age.
The county’s building usage policy also states: “No group or individual shall be denied access because of considerations of race, sex, religious or political persuasion, or because of the political, religious or social aims expressed by an individual or group or by any group’s members.”
Friday lawn gatherings
At least two different groups have been gathering at the lawn on Friday evenings in March.
The Remnant Church, located between Krum and Slidell, has rented the lawn to host its Friday “Denton City Square Prayer and Worship Gathering” event, while the “Spring Into Pride” gathering has been organized informally without a permit.
Cason Shobert, a pastor of Remnant Church, confirmed they have a permit from the county to gather at the space.
“We saw this as an opportunity to get out in the middle of the community and encourage other people of the faith and just have an opportunity for people to come together to worship and pray,” Shobert said.
“Spring Into Pride” is a LGBTQIA+ “community picnic” organized by local residents, and its purpose is to invite the community for a picnic for a friendly event and not to back down “due to religious pressures,” according to its Facebook page. It is a countermeasure to the Remnant Church’s gathering.
One attendee, who asked to remain anonymous, said they know the group is gathering without a permit and that they are complying with the county’s rules.
The group has gathered on the opposite side of the lawn from where the Remnant Church meets.
There have been alleged instances where people from the church gathering have come over to the picnic gathering to take photos and videos, then return to church gathering.
“It’s very obvious when they would come over, people would walk around the courthouse and take pictures,” the source said.
In one case, they said, a man wearing a green sweatshirt was walking back and forth in front of the picnic gathering and filming them. Multiple people asked him to stop, and the man walked away but turned around to start filming them again.
An individual from the picnic group took offense and shouted at the man to go away.
No one from the church gathering or the peace officer who was present told the man to stop, according to the source. The officer told the individual that the man was “just trying to rile you up — it’s best to leave it alone,” the source said.
The picnic attendee also said the LGBTQ+ group has heard slurs and obscenities directed at them from people in public, although it’s not clear if they were related to the church gathering.
Under the county’s guidelines, getting a permit for a facility includes having security provided by a Denton County peace officer on the scene, which costs $50 per hour with a four-hour minimum.
Cobb said the peace officer could ask both parties to leave, depending on the issue.
“So that’s part of the purpose for having a deputy,” Cobb said. They are “there to be able to address these kinds of issues.”
Shobert said church leadership has not been aware of any altercation.
Cheryl Knight, an aide to the Commissioners Court, said a permit is required for a group or individual to use amplified sound, such as loudspeakers for music.
“If they’re using power, the courthouse county power, they [the group] would have to have a permit for permission to use county power,” Knight said.
Shobert said they’re not doing the gathering to rally people against others or to direct them toward the Spring Into Pride group.
“We have many strangers and many people that we do not know coming up to our event,” Shobert said. “None of the event leadership has ever been directed to do any of that.”
Shobert said they have witnessed a few protesters come to the church gathering and stand in the middle.
“They have a right to gather as a group of people,” he said.
