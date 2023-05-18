The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on May 11.
Denton County issued a disaster declaration on March 13, 2020. That led to the closure of businesses, schools and workplaces as people were asked to stay home while the county and nation grappled with the unknown impacts of COVID-19.
Since March 2020, Denton County Public Health has reported 227,782 positive COVID-19 cases. This included 216,406 single infections and 11,376 reinfections.
DCPH also tracked 930 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Denton County.
The Denton County commissioners gave an update on the county’s comprehensive overview of the pandemic, which included total cases, numbers and steps leaders took to ensure the safety of locals.
Denton County received about $147 million in Cares Act funding from the federal government in April 2020, which was used to support housing/eviction prevention, food security, personal protective equipment (PPE) and to support business and nonprofit grants.
“After the conclusion of the federally declared date to conclude COVID-19, we thought that we would take a few moments to go through some of the lessons learned, extend some thank yous, and talking about some of the accomplishments,” County Judge Andy Eads said during Tuesday’s meeting.
What’s next for Denton County Public Health?
Although the national disaster declaration is over, Denton County Public Health will continue to monitor cases.
Jenica Bates, public information officer at Denton County Public Health, said they would continue to report cases on the agency website every Tuesday and Friday, but they will stop issuing weekly press releases at this time unless cases start spiking.
Currently, Denton County is at a low COVID-19 community level. Most recently, there were 253 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 296 recoveries and zero COVID-19 deaths from April 29 through May 5, according to the latest release from the agency.
“We’re still going to continue to report and be vigilant in our epidemiological investigation, as well as continue to monitor all contagious or infectious disease threats,” Bates said. “Just because the disaster declaration is over doesn’t mean our jobs are over.”
Cares Act funds distributed to county agencies
The Cares Act was passed by U.S. Congress on March 25, 2020, and signed into law on March 27, 2020.
The Cares Act included, in addition to substantial resources for small businesses to help them retain their employees, a sizable fund that the Treasury could access to support larger businesses.
On April 14, 2020, Denton County received about $147 million in funding from the Cares Act, with funds going to public health, local businesses and nonprofits, including:
- $52.5 million to public health and safety response
- $38.9 million to business grants
- $35.7 million to municipal grants
- $7.3 million to housing and eviction prevention
- $6.1 million to Denton County food programs
- $2.2 million to building social distance
- $2 million for nonprofit grants
- $1.1 million for PPE health and safety of first responders and local nonprofits
- $670,000 to protein grants.
