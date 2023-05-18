Licensed vocational nurse Sharmin Jumper (copy)
Buy Now

Al Key/DRC file photo A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Texas Motor Speedway in Denton County in April 2021.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency declaration on May 11.

Denton County issued a disaster declaration on March 13, 2020. That led to the closure of businesses, schools and workplaces as people were asked to stay home while the county and nation grappled with the unknown impacts of COVID-19.

Andy Eads

Denton County Judge Andy Eads speaks about COVID-19 cases and steps leaders did to ensure the safety of residents during Tuesday’s Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15

0
0
0
0
0

Tags