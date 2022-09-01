Between a vague property tax code and an unwillingness to answer questions about the process, the next steps for DCAD’s 2023 budget are shrouded in uncertainty after its rejection by dozens of governmental bodies.
In what has been chronicled through weeks of reporting, the Denton Central Appraisal District’s 2023 budget was vetoed by dozens of taxing entities — the county, several cities and several school districts — through the filing of disapproval resolutions. DCAD serves 60 taxing entities, and under a section of the property tax code, at least 31 of them needed to file resolutions for the budget to be voided.
The budget was set to increase by nearly $3 million. DCAD staff, particularly Chief Appraiser Hope McClure, cited a need for more staff to keep up with Denton County’s growth. The taxing entities, however, have laid out years of frustration over not getting tax rolls on time, alongside other complaints — many of which have been aimed directly at McClure.
Regardless of both sides’ reasoning, the budget is no longer valid, and the DCAD Board of Directors will now have to approve a new one. As for what that process will look like, there’s not much to go off of outside of Section 6.06(b) of the Texas Property Tax Code:
“If governing bodies of a majority of the taxing units entitled to vote on the appointment of board members adopt resolutions disapproving a budget and file them with the secretary of the board within 30 days after its adoption, the budget does not take effect, and the board shall adopt a new budget within 30 days of the disapproval.”
That vague section of the code merely states that the board needs to adopt a new budget within 30 days of the original budget being vetoed. It doesn’t lay out any baseline for how the process should play out, and it doesn’t state how the budget would need to be changed — or whether it needs to be changed at all.
It’s reasonable to assume DCAD’s staff has begun working out what kind of budget will be sent to the board for approval. When it comes to the agency’s communication with the public, though, there has been no information given on what the process will look like.
Tuesday, the Denton Record-Chronicle sent an email to DCAD spokesperson Emer Sanabria including several questions. The newspaper asked for the total number of disapproval resolutions DCAD had received, what the budget process looks like, what changes the agency is considering for the new budget and if there will be any official response from the agency to the disapproval of the first budget.
Wednesday, Sanabria replied with the following message, which has been received previously by the newspaper, in response to different questions and from different reporters:
“From this point forward, the Denton Central Appraisal District will only be focusing on the future and improving our organization.”
After a follow-up email asked Sanabria for confirmation he wouldn’t be answering any questions about the timeline and process for the budget, he responded with the same message.
Roy Atwood, chair of the DCAD Board of Directors, said Thursday that he couldn’t speak on the budget process as a board member. He said the budget likely will be discussed at the agency’s Sept. 13 board meeting and suggested it could be approved at a special called board meeting later in the month.
As far as any changes are concerned, Atwood said many aspects of the agency’s costs are not adjustable.
“How would you have an entirely new budget?” Atwood said. “Our projections for what our electric bill costs haven’t changed.”
Richard Petree, a consultant with over 40 years of experience with appraisal districts, wrote a report for DCAD that resulted in a public dispute between him and McClure. In June, McClure accused him of plagiarizing his own past work in his report, which was critical of the district in many ways.
Wednesday, Petree said it’s rare for an appraisal district to have its budget voided. Data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts shows that action is indeed uncommon: In 2020, there were seven times in the state that a district’s budget or budget amendment was vetoed, and those all occurred in counties much smaller than Denton County.
Petree said that, especially considering Denton County’s size, this is the most tenuous relationship he has seen between an appraisal district and the governmental bodies it serves.
“I’m just really amazed that it’s as bad as it is,” Petree said. “I’ve not ever seen any district where it was this contentious.”
Petree said that typically when a budget is vetoed, there’s a specific issue the taxing entities want addressed. For example, if a district gave a 10% raise to employees, the entities might want that lowered, and the district could come back with a lesser raise in its next budget.
In DCAD’s case, though, the taxing entities have come at the appraisal district with an avalanche of complaints and an overarching frustration over the $2.76 million increase.
“Since this is not a specific issue, other than saying in some cases that they feel the leadership needs to be changed, then there’s no guidance that the taxing units have given the appraisal district on what needs to be changed,” Petree said.
Coupled with the vague section of the property tax code, Petree said there is the potential for a long, drawn-out process. Theoretically, DCAD could approve the same budget or an even a larger budget, and the taxing entities would have another opportunity to disapprove of it.
“They can come back and reduce [the budget], or they can increase it, and then the whole process begins again,” Petree said. “I’ve never seen it go on past the one veto of the budget. I don’t think the people who wrote the tax code back in [1979] envisioned that it might go on for two or three months.”
Petree said there’s “a lot of new area that’s coming up” with exactly how DCAD would go about its budget process. In general, he said, the public sparring between the district and its governmental bodies erodes confidence in the system as a whole.
“It is very damaging to the reputations all the way around, in my opinion,” Petree said.