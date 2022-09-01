Denton Central Appraisal District
The Denton Central Appraisal District building, on Morse Street, is shown in January 2019.

 DRC file photo

Between a vague property tax code and an unwillingness to answer questions about the process, the next steps for DCAD’s 2023 budget are shrouded in uncertainty after its rejection by dozens of governmental bodies.

In what has been chronicled through weeks of reporting, the Denton Central Appraisal District’s 2023 budget was vetoed by dozens of taxing entities — the county, several cities and several school districts — through the filing of disapproval resolutions. DCAD serves 60 taxing entities, and under a section of the property tax code, at least 31 of them needed to file resolutions for the budget to be voided.

