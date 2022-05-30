Denton County facilities are available for residents and organizations to rent out, for anything from weddings to luncheons. Here’s a breakdown of what that’s looked like for the Courthouse on the Square and the county’s new administrative courthouse, and how you can rent them out for your own event.
The county’s building usage policy is available online. It states buildings can be made available to non-county users “for events that support a public purpose, benefit, service, training or interest to Denton County residents that otherwise could not occur without the facility being available.”
The county does have the right to refuse anyone’s application if their event “conflicts with the intended use of the building, is in conflict with established policies or laws, or is in conflict with any other confirmed reservation.” There are rental fees for anyone who wants to use a building after working hours, though officials often waive that fee under a section of the policy allowing them to do so “if they determine that the County is receiving fair value by allowing the use of its facilities.”
Administrative courthouse vs. Courthouse on the Square
The Denton Record-Chronicle submitted a public records request for all public use applications for the Courthouse on the Square and the administrative courthouse between Oct. 18, 2021 — shortly after the new courthouse’s opening — and April 26, 2022. That turned up a fairly even split: about 16 requests for the Courthouse on the Square and about 18 for the administrative courthouse.
While the requests were just about 50-50, there’s been a clear difference established in how each building is used. The historic Courthouse on the Square — where residents can rent out either the lawn or inside rooms — was a hot spot for weddings, with 10 of 16 public use requests being for marriage ceremonies.
Other requests at the Square included a county employee’s request to hold November’s Veterans Day Ceremony, February’s announcement event for a city marijuana decriminalization petition, and the Denton Main Street Association’s recurring Thursday night Twilight Tunes concert series.
In the same time period, the administrative courthouse has been the site of all kinds of events. A popular spot for rental was the 2020 Room, a meeting room on the third floor named in the spirit of the Courthouse on the Square’s 1896 Room. Among the requests were monthly meetings from several organizations: the Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program, the Denton Chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers, the Denton County Conservative Coalition and the True Texas Project.
The new courthouse was a popular destination for government agencies, too. The Denton County Transportation Authority — of which Denton County Judge Andy Eads is a board member — requested a board workshop at the courthouse in February. Lewisville’s City Council requested a three-day retreat at the building in March.
The Denton Chamber of Commerce held two separate Leadership Denton events at the courthouse. The Texas Veterans Commission requested space for three days worth of staff training, and Denton County Friends of the Family requested the building for its April Child Abuse Prevention Month collaborative event with other agencies.
How to use buildings yourself
A full list of rentable Denton County facilities is available in the county’s facility use information packet, which also gives instructions for how to fill out a request and submit it. That packet lays out the fee structures.
There’s a $250 refundable deposit for using a facility, which will be refunded within 14 days “unless the facility is left unclean or damages occur to the facility.” Rental fees, which only apply after regular working hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.), come in at $25 per hour. There’s also a $50 per hour fee for groups that “may be required to have a Denton County employed peace officer, at their event. The fee is $50 per hour with a four (4) hour minimum.”
The packet also includes other restrictions on what renters can and can’t do during their time at a facility.