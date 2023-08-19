File photo
Upper Trinity Regional Water District Water Operations Superintendent Tim Brazile inspects a settling basin where over 90% of the the particulate matter and bacteria have been removed with coagulants while a duck floats by in Lewisville in 2014.

The Upper Trinity Regional Water District has requested that people limit outdoor watering to a maximum of two days per week between 6 and 10 p.m. as the lack of rain and high temperatures combine to result in record high water usage.

Continued high water usage could reduce Upper Trinity’s ability to deliver water to all or part of its regional water system, according to a news release.

