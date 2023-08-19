Upper Trinity Regional Water District Water Operations Superintendent Tim Brazile inspects a settling basin where over 90% of the the particulate matter and bacteria have been removed with coagulants while a duck floats by in Lewisville in 2014.
The Upper Trinity Regional Water District has requested that people limit outdoor watering to a maximum of two days per week between 6 and 10 p.m. as the lack of rain and high temperatures combine to result in record high water usage.
Continued high water usage could reduce Upper Trinity’s ability to deliver water to all or part of its regional water system, according to a news release.
Upper Trinity is a regional water district that serves all of Denton County plus limited portions of Collin and Dallas Counties. Upper Trinity also provides services to parts of 29 different cities, towns and utilities.
Those municipalities and utilities are now in Upper Trinity’s Stage 1 drought contingency plan.
Without a significant reduction in water use, Upper Trinity may be required to initiate Stage 2 soon, which limits outdoor watering to one day per week, according to the press release.
As of Friday, water usage is higher than it was this time last year.
According to the Texas Water Development Board, outdoor irrigation can account for 50% or more of total water use during the summer, and much of this can be wasted through inefficient landscape watering practices.
Watering deep and infrequently and watering early or late in the day can save water and improve the health and vigor of the landscape.
Upper Trinity recommends additional ways residents, businesses, builders and homeowners associations can conserve water:
Have a certified irrigation professional perform an irrigation system check-up to ensure it is watering efficiently.
Follow weekly outdoor watering recommendations provided by Texas A&M AgriLife at WaterMyYard.org.
Water foundations only by means of drip lines or soaker hoses.
Avoid draining and refilling swimming pools — only top-off as needed.
Create a water-wise landscape by using plants that are native to and/or adapted for the North Texas area.
Check for and repair toilet leaks and dripping faucets.
Install water-saving shower heads and take shorter showers.
Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.
Wash cars with a shut-off nozzle or at a car wash.
Check with your city or utility services for specific watering requirements.
