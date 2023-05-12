Good Morning America
Family, friends, United Way of Denton County co-workers and former Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members surprised Kristin Jones, a United Way of Denton employee, for winning the Good Morning America Breakfast in Bed Mother's Day Celebration on Friday morning at Texas Woman's University.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

Kristin Jones thought she just had an early meeting with United Way of Denton County President and CEO Gary Henderson on Friday morning at Texas Woman’s University’s Blagg-Huey Library.

Little did she know, her family, friends, United Way of Denton County coworkers and former Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members were waiting to congratulate Jones for winning Good Morning America’s Breakfast in Bed Mother's Day Celebration.

Kristin Jones hugging Janice Lambert
Kristin Jones hugs her mother, Janice Lambert, who nominated her for Good Morning America’s Breakfast in Bed Mother's Day Celebration.
Surprising Kristin Jones
Good Morning America's weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson surprises Kristin Jones with being selected for the show's Breakfast in Bed Mother's Day Celebration.
IMG_3449.jpg
Kristin Jones was surprised by the celebration at Texas Woman's University.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

