Kristin Jones thought she just had an early meeting with United Way of Denton County President and CEO Gary Henderson on Friday morning at Texas Woman’s University’s Blagg-Huey Library.
Little did she know, her family, friends, United Way co-workers and former Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members were waiting to congratulate Jones for winning Good Morning America’s Breakfast in Bed Mother’s Day Celebration.
GMA weekend co-anchor Whit Johnson surprised Jones as he entered the meeting room escorting her out while loved ones cheered and held up signs congratulating her for winning.
“They know how special you are, but now we want to let America know as well,” Johnson said during the show’s live taping Friday morning.
With tears of joy, Jones was in shock as she hugged her family. She then hugged her mother, Janice Lambert, who nominated her, as the crowd and the millions watching from home were shown a video on why Jones deserved to be recognized as a good mother.
“Her love for us is so deep, and that is something that you want to have in a mom — in a family,” Wontrale C. Howard II, Jones’ son, says in the video. “I’m blessed that’s my mother.”
Lambert had a stem-cell transplant during cancer treatment and said her daughter dropped everything to sanitize her home during the pandemic.
“She makes me so proud — God gave me her love,” Lambert says in the video.
For 24 years, Good Morning America has recognized mothers during its annual Breakfast in Bed celebration. Family and friends were invited to the occasion and had to be at TWU by 5:45 a.m. Friday for setup and rehearsals with the GMA crew.
Jones didn’t have a clue about the surprise, as her loved ones had kept the secret to themselves.
“I do not like crying in public, but they made that happen,” Jones said after celebrating with friends and family. “It was a beautiful surprise. I’m thankful for my mother for putting all of this [together].”
Jones is the chief development officer at United Way of Denton County.
The nonprofit’s mission is to improve and transform lives in Denton County, with a vision to create and sustain relationships that identify and leverage community resources that help children, families, veterans, people experiencing homelessness and people affected by mental illness.
Lambert said she saw an ad for GMA’s Breakfast in Bed nominations and decided to nominate her daughter because she is a giving, caring and selfless person.
She said her daughter loves to give back to others and to the community, and never asks for anything in return.
Henderson said they had to keep the secret from Jones for about five weeks.
He said Jones deserves to be recognized for her hard work and dedication to the community. Good Morning America also surprised Henderson with a $10,000 donation to United Way of Denton County supplied by Mars Inc.
“We appreciate her as a professional, as a co-worker, as a mom, as a daughter,” Henderson said. “We just were so honored for Good Morning America to pick Kristin — to pick our community — for their 24th Breakfast in Bed.”
Jones is also the vice president of the Greater Frisco Chapter of Jack and Jill America. The organization is dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.
Mars Inc. also donated $10,000 to the Frisco Jack and Jill chapter, which Jones will lead as president starting next week.
The crowd cheered as Jones and her family were given a four-day Disney Cruise Line vacation.
“I’m just thankful to the Good Morning America crew and all of my family and friends who are supporting me,” Jones said.
