Never forget the lives that were lost during the terrorist attacks 22 years ago in New York, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Communities across Denton and surrounding counties will host a variety of events this weekend and on Monday, Sept. 11, to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11.
Red, White, and Blue Freedom Walk
Grab your American flag and walk with Denton County leaders during the Red, White and Blue Freedom Walk at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge.
Like in previous years, Lewisville, Highland Village and Denton County representatives will meet city leaders from Hickory Creek, Corinth, Lake Dallas, Shady Shores and Denton — all carrying American flags — at the midway point of the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge for a “virtual handoff” at sunset.
Last year, Denton County leaders and community members on both ends waved their flags and cheered once both sides met at the midway point of the bridge.
Where to meet:
Residents of cities south of the bridge will meet at Doubletree Ranch Park, 310 Highland Village Road, at 6:30 p.m.
Residents of cities north of the bridge will meet near the intersection of Oak Ridge Drive and the southbound Interstate 35E service road at 6:30 p.m.
Town of ProsperThe town of Prosper will host a 9/11 ceremony at its Prosper Central Fire Station, 911 Safety Way, at 9 a.m. Monday.
The ceremony will be a moment to reflect on the sacrifices made on that fateful day and to honor the memory of those who were lost, according to a release from the town.
There will be remarks from the town of Prosper fire and police chiefs, as well as Mayor David Bristol, U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess and Congressman Keith Self.
The program will include a performance of the National Anthem, an invocation, a 9/11 memorial video and more. Additionally, a mobile memorial displaying a beam from the World Trade Center will be on display.
In conjunction with the ceremony, the annual Carter BloodCare Blood Drive will take place throughout the day at the Central Fire Station in Prosper. The Carter BloodCare bus will be stationed at the site from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Denton Fire Department
The Denton Fire Department is planning a wreath ceremony at the Denton Firefighters Museum, located at Denton Fire Station 1, 332. E. Hickory St., at 8:03 a.m. on Sept. 11.
The Denton Firefighters Museum also includes the 9/11 Memorial Bell Tower. Erected in 2017, the memorial is a 30-foot bell tower that houses Denton’s original bronze fire bell from City Hall West. Beneath the bell stands an I-beam from the World Trade Center, offering the ability to view the memorial from east to west with a visual suggestion of the landmark Twin Towers.
