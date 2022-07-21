Denton County Public Health announced Thursday morning that two more presumptive positive cases of monkeypox have been identified in the county for a total of three, and that a vaccine may soon be offered as "post-exposure prophylaxis."
In a news release, DCPH clarified the test results still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department is still investigating the cases and identifying people who may have had direct contact, but no specific information on the cases is being released.
"Monkeypox cases are increasing in Texas, and we’re asking the community to be aware of symptoms," DCPH director Matt Richardson stated in the release. “As before, the risk to the general public is low. However, limiting exposure to individuals who are sick, previously exposed and have a symptomatic rash is important. We continue to encourage healthcare providers to assess for potential infection.”
As for a vaccine, DCPH stated there is still limited supply. The department will be working with other healthcare providers in the county to identify "high-risk contacts" of cases, and could offer the monkeypox vaccine as a post-exposure mitigation measure.
"Any person can contract monkeypox, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation," the release states. "Monkeypox transmission occurs through close physical contact with someone who has monkeypox, including contact with objects contaminated with the virus from contact with an infected person. Monkeypox is primarily spread through contact with infectious sores, scabs or bodily fluids. The virus can spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact."
Further information on monkeypox signs and symptoms, as well as visuals of each monkeypox rash stage, can be found at DCPH's webpage for the virus.