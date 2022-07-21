Denton County Public Health
Buy Now

Denton County Public Health

 DRC file art

Denton County Public Health announced Thursday morning that two more presumptive positive cases of monkeypox have been identified in the county for a total of three, and that a vaccine may soon be offered as "post-exposure prophylaxis."

In a news release, DCPH clarified the test results still need to be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The department is still investigating the cases and identifying people who may have had direct contact, but no specific information on the cases is being released.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!