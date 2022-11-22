DRC_TrafficOnI35-1.jpg
File photo — Traffic moves along Sunday on Interstate 35 from the Ganzer Road overpass looking south toward Denton. Traffic could be heavy during the week of Thanksgiving as AAA estimates 3.6 million Texans will hit the highways and interstates.

 Al Key/DRC

While the highlight of Thanksgiving is typically a turkey dinner, traveling afar is what defines the holiday for many Texans. An estimated 3.6 million people will soon hit the road and travel more than 50 miles to spend Thursday with their families, AAA reported.

Traffic, thunderstorms and costly gas could spoil Thanksgiving for unprepared travelers. The Denton Record-Chronicle compiled what you need to know about road conditions, inclement weather, gas prices and rest areas to keep travelers up to date.

