File photo — Traffic moves along Sunday on Interstate 35 from the Ganzer Road overpass looking south toward Denton. Traffic could be heavy during the week of Thanksgiving as AAA estimates 3.6 million Texans will hit the highways and interstates.
While the highlight of Thanksgiving is typically a turkey dinner, traveling afar is what defines the holiday for many Texans. An estimated 3.6 million people will soon hit the road and travel more than 50 miles to spend Thursday with their families, AAA reported.
Traffic, thunderstorms and costly gas could spoil Thanksgiving for unprepared travelers. The Denton Record-Chronicle compiled what you need to know about road conditions, inclement weather, gas prices and rest areas to keep travelers up to date.
Road conditions
Some construction might hold up those driving out of town for Thanksgiving dinner, especially if they’re heading east of Denton County or south of the Dallas/Fort Worth region.
Those traveling east of Denton County along U.S. Highway 377 and 380 east of Loop 288 can expect alternating lane closures for construction causing delays. Crews are installing a raised median on U.S. 377 and constructing new roadway lanes along U.S. 380.
Drivers in Waco might see delays if they stop along I-35 as the southbound frontage road’s right-most lane is closed. Past Waco, anyone traveling southbound on I-35E near Hillsboro will find the left lane and shoulder closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday as crews relocate a barrier.
Drive Texas’s project map has additional information on current and future construction across Texas. Those traveling along Interstate-35 can follow the I-35 TxDOT public information officers Twitter account, @I35travel, for construction updates and traffic information.
Inclement weather
No hazardous weather, such as fog or hail, is expected through Sunday. But rain, along with thunderstorms, is possible from Wednesday to Friday.
There’s a 40% chance of showers with gusts of wind as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms are possible between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Thanksgiving Day could see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms as well, with gusts as high 25 mph. A 30% chance of showers and similar gusts of wind could follow Friday and continue into Saturday before noon. Sunday should see sunny skies with highs above 60 degrees.
Roads could be slick from the rain as people travel over the holiday. Under similar conditions, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham previously advised drivers to slow their speed, maintain greater distance and be more watchful of other drivers when venturing out in the rain.
Getting gas
As drivers stop to fill up along the way to their Thanksgiving dinner destinations, they can rest assured Denton County’s gas prices are beating out state averages as of Tuesday.
The average price of gas in Texas is $2.98, AAA reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, Denton County’s gas prices averaged out to $2.86. Neighboring counties such as Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Tarrant beat the state average by a few cents too.
Drivers traveling to Cooke, Parker or Wise counties might encounter high prices after crossing over from Denton County. These counties had the same or slightly higher average prices compared to the state average, likely making a trip to the pumps before taking off the cheaper option.
Overall, recent prices for gas in Texas are lower than they were the past week and last month. AAA’s gas prices webpage has daily updates on gas price averages across the state.
Other pitstops
Many pitstops outside of the metroplex won’t be shuttering their doors for Thanksgiving in order to accommodate holiday travelers.
All 76 rest areas in the state feature bathrooms are open 24 hours daily, according to TxDOT. If traveling northbound, drivers can stop at the Safety Rest Area at Texas Travel Information Center in Gainesville, located at 4901 N. I-35.
If passing through Wise County on U.S. 287, travelers can stop at the Wise County Northbound Rest Area in Decatur.
Anyone traveling toward Austin has a couple options for TxDOT rest stops. There’s one midway between the Dallas and Waco, Hill County Southbound Safety Rest Area at EXIT 362A on I-35, and another in between Waco and Austin, Bell County Southbound Safety Rest Area at 16801 I-35 in Salado.
If drivers are looking for the familiarity of Denton’s Buc-ee’s, several can be found on the outskirts of the metroplex and will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Locations exist along I-35W in Fort Worth, U.S. 75 in Melissa, I-30 in Royse City, I-20 in Terrell and I-45 in Ennis.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.