Woods House
The historic Woods House, which is being restored at the Denton County Historical Park, will be discussed during the Denton County Office of History & Culture's Black History Month events.

The Denton County Office of History & Culture is hosting several events for Black History Month, many of them focused on the restoration of the Woods House — which was believed to be the last remaining Quakertown house in Southeast Denton.

The house stood at 1015 Hill St. before it was relocated to the Denton County Historical Park, which is scheduled to open the restored building this year as a museum.

