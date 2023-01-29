The Denton County Office of History & Culture is hosting several events for Black History Month, many of them focused on the restoration of the Woods House — which was believed to be the last remaining Quakertown house in Southeast Denton.
The house stood at 1015 Hill St. before it was relocated to the Denton County Historical Park, which is scheduled to open the restored building this year as a museum.
Kelsey Jistel, curator of educational programs, said the history office wants to continue to share stories of Black families who've lived in Denton County.
“We're continually finding new research about historic African American families that have lived here [in Denton]," Jistel said. “So, we want to share that with the public.”
‘A Look Into the Woods House’ exhibition
When: Through April 27
Where: Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum, 110 W Hickory St.
Jistel said the courthouse museum's newest exhibition — which opened last week — showcases items that will be displayed in the new Woods House Museum, which is scheduled to open this year at the Denton County Historical Park.
Presentation on the Woods House restoration
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7
Where: Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Kim Cupit, curator of collections with the Office of History & Culture, will discuss the Woods House Museum restoration and the history of the family who lived there.
William Evelyn Woods owned the house, which he purchased for $600. In Quakertown, the house originally stood a block and a half away from the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, and it was across the street from the original Fred Douglass School.
Quakertown was a Black community that flourished in Denton until the early 1920s, when civic leaders forced residents from their homes so they could turn the land into a city park.
Quakertown Park Walking Tour
When: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25
Where: Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St.
The walking tour will show attendees the history of Quakertown. The walk will conclude with a tour of the Denton County Historical Park, where attendees can visit the Denton County African American Museum and view the current restorations of the Woods House
Texas Talks Speaker Series: ‘Our Stories: Black Families in Early Dallas’
When: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9
Where: At the Courthouse-on-the-Square
Judith Garrett Segura will discuss the book Our Stories: Black Families in Early Dallas, which includes details of more than 30 early Dallas communities formed by free African Americans, along with the histories of 57 early Black families and brief biographies of many of the early leaders of these Black communities.
Garett Segura will also discuss the legacy of George Keaton Jr., who co-edited the book. Keaton, who died last year, focused his efforts on preserving history in the Black community. In 2015, he started the nonprofit Remembering Black Dallas, which is dedicated to preserving and sharing the experiences of the African American families of Dallas County.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.