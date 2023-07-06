Open Infra

Crews trench to make way for fiber internet cables in Ponder.

 Courtesy photo/Open Infra

In 2009, Open Infra began building fiber networks — digital infrastructure that allows residents access to broadband internet — in Sweden. Today that technology is bringing broadband to residents in rural Denton County who otherwise would have limited options when it comes to connectivity.

It works like this: After gauging customer interest, Open Infra builds fiber infrastructure, installing underground cables and boxes right inside residents’ homes. Customers can then choose from among as many as 10 internet service providers and pay one monthly bill, with costs and speeds comparable to internet in larger cities. That’s a big change for rural residents who are often stuck paying more than $100 monthly for satellite dishes with poor connectivity.

Create your own user feedback survey

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags