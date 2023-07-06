In 2009, Open Infra began building fiber networks — digital infrastructure that allows residents access to broadband internet — in Sweden. Today that technology is bringing broadband to residents in rural Denton County who otherwise would have limited options when it comes to connectivity.
It works like this: After gauging customer interest, Open Infra builds fiber infrastructure, installing underground cables and boxes right inside residents’ homes. Customers can then choose from among as many as 10 internet service providers and pay one monthly bill, with costs and speeds comparable to internet in larger cities. That’s a big change for rural residents who are often stuck paying more than $100 monthly for satellite dishes with poor connectivity.
A lack of internet access in rural areas has been a prominent issue across the state, with Texas set to receive $3.3 billion in federal funds to expand access. While those efforts are needed, what Open Infra offers is a little different, according to Carl Åhslund, CEO of the Texas branch.
“Even with the federal money coming in, that will be given to one company that will build and they [the customers] will be stuck with that company forever, whatever they do,” Åhslund said. “That’s one of the large benefits with open access technology is it’s set up for the customer to be able to choose.”
Much like water or electricity, Open Infra’s founders regard internet as a public utility. In Sweden, fiber companies act like ERCOT for electricity, delivering the infrastructure so providers can serve customers. Unlike the experience most Texans are used to when it comes to their internet, with fiber, customers can switch service providers with just a phone call. No new equipment needs to be installed, and there’s no interruption to service.
“It puts a lot more pressure on the ISP to actually provide a good customer experience and price because they know they have a lot of competitors,” Åhslund said.
Open Infra brought its technology to Texas in 2021 with its first major build-out in Pilot Point. Since then, the company has brought broadband to Aubrey, Krugerville, Oak Point and Little Elm, with a large build currently underway in Ponder. The company’s technology covers about 25,000 households throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. Open Infra expects to add another 20,000 to 25,000 annually as it expands throughout North, South and East Texas over the next few years.
“There’s a huge need for infrastructure, and there’s a lot of communities that are very much left behind, so we prefer to prioritize areas that are underserved at the moment,” Åhslund said.
Though the projects are privately funded, cities can also see benefit, with some partner ISPs willing to provide free service for city buildings and public access spaces like libraries. Aubrey’s police, fire station and City Hall are being connected to fiber currently, according to Åhslund.
Fiber has been up and running in Ponder for about six months, with roughly a third of the 1,000 households to the west of town online and the rest expected to be in the coming weeks. Up next are projects on the south side toward North Lakes and a westward expansion to bring coverage to Rome, Fairview, Sanger and Krum. Åhslund sees the projects not just as a win for customers, but also a boon for municipalities looking to attract new residents amid the area’s rapid expansion.
“We try to explain all the possibilities a modern digital infrastructure can bring to a city, and most see the benefit — that it will attract potential new residents and make it easy for people that live there,” Åhslund said.