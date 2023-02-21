VITA (copy)
United Way of Denton County volunteer John Hoose goes over income tax guidelines with Lorrie Bennett at the North Branch Library. The organization is continuing the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year. It provides free tax preparation for residents who make up to $60,000.

 Al Key/For the DRC

The United Way of Denton County will help local households who make up to $60,000 annually file taxes for free. 

The free tax-preparation program will have IRS-certified volunteers at multiple sites across Denton County to help taxpayers file and receive their refunds and credit.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

