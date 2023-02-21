United Way of Denton County volunteer John Hoose goes over income tax guidelines with Lorrie Bennett at the North Branch Library. The organization is continuing the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program this year. It provides free tax preparation for residents who make up to $60,000.
The United Way of Denton County will help local households who make up to $60,000 annually file taxes for free.
The free tax-preparation program will have IRS-certified volunteers at multiple sites across Denton County to help taxpayers file and receive their refunds and credit.
The program started helping taxpayers in late January and will run until the April 18 tax deadline, with various locations and times available throughout the week and weekend to accommodate different schedules.
Since 2008, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, created by the IRS and implemented by United Way of Denton County, has helped thousands in the county file their federal income taxes accurately, on time and for free.
According to the release, despite the unexpected site closures due to flooding of the United Way office and the recent ice storm, VITA volunteers have completed 195 filings returning more than $400,000 in refunds back to Denton County and saving over $60,000 in preparation fees for taxpayers so far this year.