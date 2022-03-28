Facing over 150 vacancies in the Denton County Sheriff's Office, officials soon will test out a different approach: opening up 10 part-time detention officer positions in hopes of reaching more applicants.
For the Denton County Jail, staffing isn't a new problem. It dates back to before the coronavirus pandemic, when officials were already calling it an "extreme" issue. In July 2019, there were about 46 vacancies among roughly 350 detention officer positions at the jail.
But current numbers dwarf that ratio by comparison. Assistant Chief Deputy Barry Caver said Monday that the jail is no longer even 50% staffed, with over 150 active vacancies for detention officer positions.
Officials have attempted various measures to curb the problem, including increasing overtime pay for the officers last year. Now, they're trying what Denton County Human Resources Director Gustavo Hernandez called an "experiment."
Pending commissioner approval, the Sheriff's Office will eliminate five of the vacant positions and add 10 part-time positions for detention officer. According to a memo from Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, the positions allow for either two 12-hour shifts or three eight-hour shifts per week, with no more than 30 hours worked per week. Hernandez said officials are just trying to see if the approach will work.
"We are trying to see if, by creating part-time positions, that would be attractive for some people to come," Hernandez said. "'Hey, maybe I can do two days a week, maybe I can do three days a week.' We are trying to think out of the box."
Hernandez said the issue isn't specific to Denton County, as jails across the nation have been dealing with low staffing. Caver said a part-time schedule could appeal to retirees or students who can work only a few days a week.
"We just don't know if we're going to get any interest in it or not," Caver said. "It's one of the many things we're doing trying to recruit and come up with different ideas. It's tough."
Switching out the five full-time positions for the 10 part-time positions also would save the county money if all were filled. The difference would be $16,268 for the rest of fiscal year 2022, and $33,358 for the entirety of the next fiscal year.
The step will be up for approval at Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting.