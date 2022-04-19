A former Denton County Sheriff’s Office employee has filed a discrimination lawsuit alleging the department placed him on administrative leave, ultimately terminating him following a fitness for duty test, in large part because he took medical leave for health issues including COVID-19.
Jon Milstead, represented by Dallas employment attorney Megan Dixon, filed the civil lawsuit April 5 in the 211th Judicial District Court. It names Denton County, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree as the defendants.
The lawsuit lays out that Milstead worked at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office from 2014 to April 14, 2021. He first was hired as a jailer and then transferred to patrol, and later from patrol to investigator, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit states that Milstead was diagnosed with depression and PTSD sometime after 2012, adding that he suffers from migraines. In 2020, he “began struggling with his depression and decided to check himself into an inpatient treatment for a few days,” followed by the start of an “intensive outpatient program.”
According to the lawsuit, the Sheriff’s Office approved Milstead 12 weeks of medical leave. He was “released to return to work by his medical providers” prior to using all of that leave; however, the lawsuit states he was in contact with a family member who had COVID-19. He had symptoms, and despite a negative test, the lawsuit states, his doctor believed he had contracted the virus.
“Because of this, Milstead informed his supervisors that he needed additional time off to recover and quarantine before returning to work,” the lawsuit states. “Milstead did not believe this would be an issue, as he had previously been approved for 12 weeks of leave, but did not take the full amount of leave. However, his supervisors became upset and annoyed that Milstead needed to extend his leave by a short period of time, and they began scrutinizing his doctor’s notes.”
The lawsuit alleges there was a “drastic change” in how Milstead was treated by his supervisors and co-workers once he returned. It states the Sheriff’s Office placed him on administrative leave to perform an investigation for insubordination, because he asked why his father had been rejected for a position with the office.
The lawsuit lays out that one of Milstead’s duties was to perform pre-employment background checks, which he had previously done for other relatives. It states “asking why his father was not hired should not have been an issue,” adding he thought the disciplinary action was “completely exaggerated because of his medical issues and his need for medical leave.”
Two and a half months later, according to the lawsuit, Milstead was notified he had to perform a fitness for duty test, “‘due to observations by his department that his work has declined, his report to his department that he suffers from depression …’ and ‘his use of 322 hours of leave since January 1, 2020.’”
The lawsuit states the developments increased Milstead’s depression symptoms, and that when he informed the physician conducting the test of how he was feeling, that person recommended he take additional leave. It states he hadn’t yet used up all of his Family and Medical Leave Act leave; however, the Sheriff’s Office then terminated him with no right to appeal.
According to the lawsuit, Murphree cited section 3.11 of the department’s Civil Service policy, reading: “If the evaluation indicates that the employee is unfit for duty, the Sheriff may dismiss the employee.”
However, the lawsuit points out the next line of the policy: “If the employee requests an accommodation that will render the employee fit for duty, and if the requested accommodation can be made, the Sheriff may return the employee to duty with the requested accommodation.”
“DSCO did not engage in the interactive process to determine if a limited amount of leave to complete the recommendations was reasonable,” the lawsuit reads. “After Milstead was terminated, he contacted the physician who performed the Fitness for Duty test to inform her that he was terminated. She was shocked and upset because that was not her recommendation.”
Ultimately, the lawsuit alleges Milstead was placed on leave and terminated for multiple reasons, including because he had taken off work (and was about to take off more work) for time protected by the FMLA, Americans with Disabilities Act and Texas Commission on Human Rights Act. It also states he made complaints that his treatment by the Sheriff's Office violated those statutes, and that the defendants “did not want to provide a reasonable accommodation for Milstead’s disability.”
“Defendant did not have adequate policies or procedures in place to address the discrimination, nor did it implement prompt remedial measures,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant intentionally and willfully violated the TCHRA and the ADA by discriminating and retaliating against Plaintiff.”
Milstead has previously filed a charge of discrimination with the Texas Workforce Commission and Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit asks for monetary relief and several changes to Denton County’s employment policy.
Dixon could not be reached for comment after phone calls to her legal office Monday and Tuesday. After meeting in executive session Tuesday morning, Denton County commissioners appointed Fort Worth-based law firm Blaies & Hightower to be their legal representation in the case.
"The case is under investigation, and we have no comment at this time," Denton County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb stated Tuesday afternoon.