An undated photo shows Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, right, with his fiancée, Stacy Turkoly. Turkoly was promoted to Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson's chief administrator in September. Turkoly previously had worked for the Denton County Sheriff's Office since 2015 and left as a media specialist with the Sheriff's Office.
Recent turnover in Denton County saw a Sheriff's Office media specialist — the fiancée of Sheriff Tracy Murphree — get promoted to the Precinct 4 commissioner's chief administrator, with no explanation given for the previous administrator's exit. Officials say there was no attempt to circumvent policy or influence the hire, saying they simply hired the best candidate for the job.
The chief administrator role
Each of Denton County's elected commissioners hires a chief administrator to handle several responsibilities of their offices. Last month, two chief administrator spots changed hands in the span of a few days.
In Precinct 1, political consultant Matt Armstrong resigned as the chief administrator for Ryan Williams to return to his political consulting business full time. He was promptly replaced by Capricia Willis, who had been Precinct 4 Commissioner Dianne Edmondson's chief administrator since 2020.
Willis submitted her resignation from the position earlier in September, effective Sept. 14. When the Denton Record-Chronicle reached her in her new position, she said Edmondson was planning to terminate her and gave her the option to resign instead. Edmondson didn't give her a reason for the decision, Willis said.
In a written statement sent at the time, Edmondson, 80, did not mention Willis, saying she was prohibited from commenting on employment decisions by other commissioners. She did write that she was excited to welcome her new chief administrator — Stacy Turkoly, formerly a media specialist at the Denton County Sheriff's Office.
Turkoly, 49, began working for the county in 2015 as an administrative specialist in the Sheriff's Office, according to county records. She was promoted multiple times, ultimately to sheriff's media specialist in 2018, before her most recent promotion to Precinct 4 chief administrator, with an annual salary of $79,550.
Turkoly is also the fiancée of Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, 56, who took office in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. Murphree and Edmondson have endorsed each other's campaigns in the past. In recent interviews with the DRC, they each said there was no attempt to influence the hire of Turkoly.
The county has a nepotism policy, which states "no person related to any Department Head shall be appointed to any position in the Department Head's department," and that "in addition, no appointment shall be made that would place any employee in the chain of supervisory command of a relative."
The policy also states that if a relationship between employees is created by marriage and the prohibited conditions occur, then "the situation must be corrected within 90 days, or the employee with lesser seniority shall be terminated."
Last month, Murphree told the DRC he and Turkoly are planning to get married next year. He said he didn't have a role in her Precinct 4 promotion and that no policy would prohibit her from continuing to work in the Sheriff's Office.
"The only thing I know is there was some conflict, and [Edmondson] wanted to make a change — I never asked her to hire Stacy or anyone else," Murphree said. "Stacy applied for an open position. … There's nothing illegal, and nothing that violates policy, that would hinder her from working here."
Murphree also referenced an attorney general's opinion on a similar situation, which he said showed it wouldn't violate nepotism laws if Turkoly continued employment at the Sheriff's Office. In that opinion from 2003, then-Attorney General Greg Abbott issued the following:
"The employment of the sheriff's spouse in the sheriff's office after their marriage does not violate the nepotism laws in chapter 573 of the Government Code when the individual has held that position continuously for five years before the sheriff was reelected and for more than seven years before they married."
Turkoly started with the county in 2015, five years before Murphree's reelection in 2020. And as it relates to the county's policy, Murphree said there are "five levels of supervision between me and that position."
Turkoly said the new role as Edmondson's chief administrator was a good opportunity when it came available and called any accusations of the hire being influenced "ridiculous." Edmondson said Murphree is a good friend of hers, but there's "no truth" to the suggestion that he asked for her to be hired.
"When it became apparent I was going to be making a change, I began looking at possible replacements," Edmondson said. "I actually looked at résumés for people, and Stacy was one of them. … She had, really, the best skill set for my job."
The job was posted Sept. 1 with a closing date of Sept. 7 and received three applications, according to county records. All three applicants worked for the county, and Edmondson added she also talked to an external candidate. She declined to discuss her previous chief administrator.
"The HR department knows, she knows, and it was the best decision for me," Edmondson said. "I made a good hire. I'm pleased."
Willis filed a separation form and resignation letter, marking "personal" as the reason and writing, "I have appreciated all of the opportunities to serve our County. However, I have decided it is time for me to move on to my next challenge."
A records request for any recent communication from Edmondson to the county's Human Resources department regarding Willis didn't turn up any results.