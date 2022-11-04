The Denton County Sheriff's Office.
Buy Now

The Denton County Sheriff's Office.

 DRC file photo

Recent turnover in Denton County saw a Sheriff's Office media specialist — the fiancée of Sheriff Tracy Murphree — get promoted to the Precinct 4 commissioner's chief administrator, with no explanation given for the previous administrator's exit. Officials say there was no attempt to circumvent policy or influence the hire, saying they simply hired the best candidate for the job.

The chief administrator role

Tracy Murphree and Stacy Turkoly

An undated photo shows Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree, right, with his fiancée, Stacy Turkoly. Turkoly was promoted to Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson's chief administrator in September. Turkoly previously had worked for the Denton County Sheriff's Office since 2015 and left as a media specialist with the Sheriff's Office.
Download PDF Denton County nepotism policy
Denton County nepotism policy
Sheriff Tracy Murphree

Tracy Murphree
Dianne Edmondson

Dianne Edmondson
Download PDF Precinct 4 Chief Administrator Job Posting
Precinct 4 Chief Administrator Job Posting
Download PDF Chief Administrator applications
Chief Administrator applications

Tags

Recommended for you