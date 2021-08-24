The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a former Denton County Jail inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, although he was no longer an inmate at the time of his death.
Brandon Alexander Dominguez, 23, died Aug. 18 at a hospital and had tested positive for the coronavirus. The inmate’s death is amid a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail that’s affecting inmates as well as staff.
Assistant Chief Deputy Barry Caver of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office said Dominguez was taken to the hospital on Aug. 17 when he began suffering a medical episode. That same day, a judge granted Dominguez’s release through a personal recognizance bond.
“Because of the severity of the nature of the virus and how it was affecting him, they had at the hospital put him on life support,” Caver said. “As long as he was in our custody, the family has no say so in regards to whether life support would be continued or stopped. To me, that’s just not right. The right thing to do is release and have the family make those medical decisions.”
Caver said he didn’t know if Dominguez was vaccinated against COVID-19. He said the family chose to stop life-supporting measures.
Two jail staffers also died in the last week due to COVID-19, Caver said. The Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday the death of Detention Officer Joseph Rogers, who was with the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years. Caver was notified of the second death, a chaplain, Tuesday morning.
Five other jail employees were out sick with the coronavirus Tuesday.
Dominguez, whose last address according to Denton County records was in Illinois, was booked into the jail for the third time on July 2 for a motion to adjudicate guilt on a drug possession charge. This meant that a Denton County court would be proceeding with Dominguez’s 2018 case for possession of a controlled substance.
Caver confirmed that motions to adjudicate guilt proceed when a defendant has violated a term of their deferred adjudication — a type of sentencing in which defendants get some kind of supervised release and their case won’t move forward as long as they don’t violate their terms.
Caver said Dominguez was previously treated for other medical issues twice before he was taken to the hospital last Tuesday. Even though he wasn’t an inmate anymore at the time of his death, the Texas Rangers are still investigating Dominguez’s death as a custodial death because of technicalities in the timeline of his medical treatment and death.
“He was taken to the hospital still in our custody … and the judge eventually issued a personal recognizance bond to release the charges pending from our end,” Caver said. “Because of the fact that the inmate is a civilian and was unconscious and was unable to actually sign the bond, technically he’s still in our custody even though legally he’s not. … According to rules at the Texas Commission of Jail Standards, if an inmate is unable to sign his bond, he’s still technically in our custody.”
Dominguez is the second Denton County Jail inmate to die due to COVID-19. Rodney Puente, 52, died Oct. 18, 2020. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the hospital for 26 days before he died. Caver said last year that Puente also had multiple serious medical problems.
According to the custodial death report, Puente’s cause of death was cardiac arrest, acute respiratory failure and COVID-19 pneumonia. The report was filed about a month after his death.
Caver said 15 inmates are currently sick with COVID-19 and 356 jail inmates are under medical observation and isolated from the rest of the jail population for 12 to 14 days because of exposure to the coronavirus. He said the jail doesn’t have enough single-bed cells to quarantine people.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had to change our COVID protocols because I’m so short-staffed. I have 116 vacancies,” Caver said. “Last year I credit the fact that we were able to somewhat isolate [COVID-19] better because of those protocols. … As soon as someone came in, we put them in a separate housing unit and quarantined. But now because of the fact that I’ve got so many vacancies, I have tons of beds but not the staff to run them.”
He said the 116 vacancies of the 327 postings don’t account for people on family leave, medical leave or military leave. Caver said he’s sure that leaves him with about a 40% vacancy.
Denton County Public Health has run three COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the jail, but Caver said inmates can also refuse the vaccine. Caver said inmates are asked about their vaccination status after they’re booked.
As part of the Sandra Bland Act, Caver said officials reported the death to the Texas attorney general.
“Any time [a custodial death] occurs, then that investigation will be conducted by an outside agency,” he said. “Probably a majority of the counties in the state, as standard protocol, always call the Rangers to investigate.”