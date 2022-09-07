Denton County commissioners met Wednesday to extend an overtime pay increase for detention officers, one of several measures the county has put in place to address an ongoing drought in county jail staffing that, according to officials, isn't getting better.
Commissioners first put the detention officer overtime adjustment — which increases overtime pay from time-and-a-half to double-time — in place about a year ago. Wednesday's minute-long meeting was held so it could be extended as part of the ongoing COVID-19 disaster declaration.
The root problem is a serious shortage of detention officers, which is being felt across the state. Denton County is no exception and has implemented multiple measures in an attempt to curb the issue.
Barry Caver, assistant chief deputy for the Denton County Sheriff's Office, stated Wednesday that the situation isn't improving.
"I can’t get into actual numbers of current employees because of safety and security concerns inside the jail," Caver wrote in an email. "However, I can say we are allotted 303 detention officer positions. The numbers are NOT getting any better, only progressively worse."
Gustavo Hernandez, the county's Human Resources director, went into more detail. He said the Sheriff's Office has seen some good results from the ideas put in place already. For example, seven of the 10 part-time positions have been filled. However, the problem remains dire.
"We have around 183 vacancies in the jail," Hernandez said. "We are no different than anybody else [in Texas]. Pretty much, everybody's doing the same thing we are doing: trying to increase salaries and offer more opportunities."
Hernandez said some jails are moving employees from the operations side to help out in the jail, but he added that's only a temporary fix that won't help in the long term. Meanwhile, he said, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards hasn't changed its requirements. The Denton County jail failed an inspection earlier this year.
"Even though the demand is there for detention officers, and it's very hard to find them, the requirements to get approved by the jail commission are still the same," Hernandez said. "The process of hiring takes a while. All the different requirements have to be met. We can't take shortcuts; we have to keep doing the same thing."
Ultimately, Hernandez said he's hoping for good results out of the 2023 budget, which will see substantial increases for detention officer salaries if it gets passed next week. He didn't have the dollar increase on hand but said the pay scale upgrade will come out to about a 10% increase, on top of the 5% increase that applies to all employees.
"I'm really hoping it makes it more attractive to people," Hernandez said. "[Detention officers] are working six days a week. … They are just working a lot of hours, and we need to get people in to help them."