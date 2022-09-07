Denton County Jail
Buy Now

The exterior of Denton County Jail.

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Denton County commissioners met Wednesday to extend an overtime pay increase for detention officers, one of several measures the county has put in place to address an ongoing drought in county jail staffing that, according to officials, isn't getting better.

Commissioners first put the detention officer overtime adjustment — which increases overtime pay from time-and-a-half to double-time — in place about a year ago. Wednesday's minute-long meeting was held so it could be extended as part of the ongoing COVID-19 disaster declaration.

Recommended for you