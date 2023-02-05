The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman fatally shot by Denton County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday as Victoria Lauren Edwards, 29, of Arlington.
The time of death was about 12:37 p.m. Saturday, and the cause of death was from gunshot wounds to the torso and right thigh, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Edwards' death has been labeled as a homicide.
On Saturday morning, a woman — unidentified at the time — displayed a handgun in the emergency room lobby of Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and then left the area, authorities said.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office had been alerted by the Arlington Police Department about the situation at the hospital, as well as a description of a vehicle related to the incident.
According to a news release, deputies located an unoccupied vehicle shortly after noon Saturday in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Corridor Park in Denton, in the 6800 block of East University Drive.
Deputies searched the trails in the park, and the Sheriff’s Office said Edwards pointed a weapon at deputies when she was located. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify the exact type of weapon Edwards had.
The Sheriff’s Office said she did not comply with commands to drop the weapon, and the deputies fired at her.
Deputies rendered emergency aid, but she did not survive. The Texas Rangers are conducting an ongoing investigation.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request to clarify what weapon the woman displayed to officers during the incident and the number of times deputies fired at her.
JUAN BETANCOURT