Police lights

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman fatally shot by Denton County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday as Victoria Lauren Edwards, 29, of Arlington.

The time of death was about 12:37 p.m. Saturday, and the cause of death was from gunshot wounds to the torso and right thigh, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Edwards' death has been labeled as a homicide.

