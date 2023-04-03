Seventeen people, including 12 Denton County residents, have been arrested as part of an operation to suppress demand for prostitution, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The suspects, which also include two residents of Cooke County and one each from Tarrant, Kaufman and Grayson counties, were charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the sting, including the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Lewisville Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.
Investigators in the Denton County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Unit are also following up on additional leads following the investigation.
“Human trafficking is a plague in this country and it’s painfully obvious that Denton County is not immune,” Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a news release about the operation. “Arresting those that seek out these victims for self-gratification is one of the many ways we attack this problem. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with our law enforcement partners, will use these operations along with others in a relentless effort to end this scourge.”
AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam.