Denton County

Outside the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

 DRC file photo

Seventeen people, including 12 Denton County residents, have been arrested as part of an operation to suppress demand for prostitution, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The suspects, which also include two residents of Cooke County and one each from Tarrant, Kaufman and Grayson counties, were charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies participated in the sting, including the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Lewisville Police Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Attorney General’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Prostitution sting

Seventeen people were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony, as part of a joint operation coordinated by the Denton County Sheriff's Office. 

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags