NORTHWEST OF SANGER — Information is scarce relating to the deputy-involved fatal shooting of a man near Sanger on Monday evening.
The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was shot by a Denton County sheriff’s deputy while allegedly resisting arrest in the 4300 block of View Road. He died at Medical City Denton later that night at an undisclosed time.
Capt. Orlando Hinojosa, spokesman for the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, said Monday that deputies were trying to arrest the man when he attempted to flee. He then was shot after allegedly “displaying” a firearm.
Hinojosa was tight-lipped Tuesday, saying the office would release more information Wednesday during a news conference.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hinojosa was unable to confirm whether the Texas Rangers are involved in the investigation. He declined to answer further questions, saying more information would be available Wednesday.
So far, the release of information in this case has come more slowly than the most recent time a deputy killed a suspect, in the Lantana development east of Bartonville in June. Sheriff Tracy Murphree gave a short news conference the same day as the shooting.
In both instances, the office has declined to provide much of the information generally declared public record by state law, citing the ongoing Texas Rangers investigation as grounds for the lack of disclosure.
The Sheriff’s Office has thus far refused to release call records, dashboard camera footage or the names of deputies involved and the name of the 61-year-old man killed in the June shooting.
Upon appeal, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office decided that basic information related to the event had to be released. That document revealed little more than what was already known.
Monday’s shooting came hours after the Denton Record-Chronicle received written confirmation from Paxton’s office saying the sheriff’s office is able to withhold body camera footage from the June shooting in Lantana.