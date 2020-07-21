Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson outlined key coronavirus statistics in the county Tuesday amid growing concerns about public schools opening up in the fall.
During the week of July 12-18, Denton County had 950 positive test results, 44% higher than the previous week’s 658 confirmed coronavirus cases. Last week’s positivity rate — the ratio of positive results vs. tests taken — was 15.5% in Denton County, slightly higher than Texas’ overall rate of 15.03%, and up from the previous week’s 11.3% positivity rate.
By late Tuesday evening, Denton County announced 218 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, its highest daily tally so far. The previous highest single-day increase was when 160 residents were confirmed to have tested positive Friday.
Despite suggestions that the growing number of positive cases is due to increased testing, Richardson pointed out during Tuesday morning’s Commissioners Court meeting that Denton County has administered roughly the same number of tests the past three weeks.
The 20-29 age range leads other groups in positive cases reported but hasn’t experienced any deaths. Richardson said children (ages 0-19) are the “least vulnerable” age group in regard to mortality.
However, public comments made in the meeting, as well as commissioners’ questions, expressed a growing concern for Denton ISD’s school year beginning.
Richardson said Denton County Public Health “may or may not” make a formal recommendation about area school districts starting in-person classes next month. However, it hasn’t been determined by commissioners what the chain of authority is for making the decision.
“We have to ask what a grouping of these people [children] could do when it comes to transmission and to hospital capacity and what effects that might have,” Richardson said.
A “silver lining” Richardson noted was that hospital capacity and intensive care unit capacity are hovering just above 50% countywide. Though the numbers have been trending upward since the end of June, he said that only about a fifth or sixth of hospitalizations are due to confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“That is very different from what they’ve seen down on the coast or in the valley,” Richardson said, referring to the virus’s spread in southern parts of Texas. “We’re encouraged that we haven’t seen that type of hospital surge, but we remain vigilant in our surveillance for hospital capacity.”
Commissioner Hugh Coleman asked about Denton County’s statistics compared with other Texas counties. When tracking cases per 1,000 residents, Denton County is at 5.53. Collin County has 5.17 cases per 1,000 residents, Tarrant County has 10.08, and Dallas County has 15.09.
“We need to make sure our citizens have access to quality and available health care,” Richardson said. “That is just hypercritical so that we can continue to do all of the other things. But positivity rates are still important.”