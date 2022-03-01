With early voting results in Tuesday night, Richard Hayes is leading the race for Denton County's newly drawn Texas House District 57 with 60.5% of the vote.
Hayes, a Hickory Creek resident and Denton-based attorney, is one of three candidates in the District 57 Republican primary election, along with Matthew Haines and Matthew Poole. Haines, a Shady Shores property manager, was carrying 14.4% of the vote shortly after 9 p.m. Poole, who had 25.1% of the vote, is mayor of Ponder. There were 6,658 votes included in those results.
No Democratic candidates filed for the seat, meaning the winner of the Tuesday's primary election will almost assuredly become the district's representative. Should no candidate receive over 50% of the vote, a primary runoff would be held in May.
Haines has political experience as a past Shady Shores Town Council member, and Hayes chaired the Denton County Republican Party for six years.
District 57, which will be the county's fifth state House district, was drawn during last year's state-level redistricting. It will move to Denton County from East Texas and will cover a lateral section of the county including Ponder, Dish and southern Denton before swinging northeast to include the Lake Cities (Hickory Creek, Lake Dallas, Corinth and Shady Shores), Oak Point, Lakewood Village, parts of Cross Roads and most of Little Elm.
Voting results will continue to be updated throughout the night.