LAKE DALLAS — Officials from Denton, Hickory Creek and Corinth carried their American flags as they walked to Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge to meet city leaders from Lewisville and Highland Village.

Denton County leaders and community members on both ends waved their flags and cheered once both sides met at the midway point of the bridge.

Officials from Hickory Creek, Denton and Corinth carry flags as they walk across the Lewisville Lake pedestrian bridge to meet city leaders from the south side of the bridge on Sunday evening.
Participants in the Red, White and Blue Freedom Walk on Sunday evening honored and remembered those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks 21 years ago.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

