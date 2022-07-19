DRC_Stock_Fire_Department_3JW.JPG
Denton fire logo on ambulance and truck for stock photo use.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

With high winds, low humidity and high temperatures, North and Central Texas are seeing an increased risk of wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Denton that was set to expire at the end of Tuesday. Under this warning, extreme fire weather conditions are prevalent due to a combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.

