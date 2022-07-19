With high winds, low humidity and high temperatures, North and Central Texas are seeing an increased risk of wildfires.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Denton that was set to expire at the end of Tuesday. Under this warning, extreme fire weather conditions are prevalent due to a combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.
National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater said temperatures have been historically high, and effects are being seen in the area.
“Generally the average high temperature for the month is 94.8 degrees, so the last few days have been well above normal,” she said. “I know we had some fires yesterday; there are some out today, so we ask that you call the fire department if you see a fire, and heed any evacuation orders from local officials.”
The City of Denton Fire Department issued a tweet urging residents to refrain from using any open flames, discarding lit cigarettes on the ground and having loose chains on trailers. Prater also recommended that drivers not drive or park over tall grass.
During extreme heat, home and business electric bills can increase, and Denton Municipal Electric recommends several ways to save money. This includes washing clothes in cold water, using ceiling fans and caulking air leaks.
Additionally, from June 1 to Sept. 30, Denton Water Utilities requires that residents water only between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m.
The extreme heat also brings concerns for pet health and safety, and Tiffany Thomson, the city's director of human resources and animal services, recommends that pet owners keep their pets inside and make sure they have a consistent water source.
“I know people like to exercise their pets, but I would probably discourage that at this point, especially with the red flag warning right now,” she said.
Thomson said signs of heat stroke in pets include heaving panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat and difficulty breathing.
An excessive heat warning is also in effect until Wednesday at 9 p.m., with temperatures expected to range from 105 to 110.