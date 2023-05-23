Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 2:29 pm
The Prosper Police Department is searching for 18-year-old, Aylin Figueroa, who was last seen at her residence in the 400 block of North Coleman Boulevard on May 18.
According to a press release on Monday evening, Prosper Police believe Figueroa could be in danger and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.
