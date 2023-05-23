Aylin Figueroa

The Prosper Police Department is searching for 18-year-old, Aylin Figueroa, who was last seen at her residence in the 400 block of North Coleman Boulevard on May 18.

 Courtesy photo/Prosper Police Department

According to a press release on Monday evening, Prosper Police believe Figueroa could be in danger and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

