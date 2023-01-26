The alleged inappropriate sexual conduct that led to the Wednesday arrest of a president of a North Texas school district’s board of trustees occurred inside the church he was a leader at, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.
Andrew “Drew” Wilborn, 43, was arrested Wednesday by Dallas police and booked into the Dallas County Jail facing one charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to court records. Wilborn’s bail was set at $50,000; it was unclear whether he had an attorney.
Dallas police said they began investigating in April after learning Wilborn had reportedly touched a 16-year-old girl inappropriately.
Prosper ISD said in a statement confirming the arrest that they do not believe the incident involved a student in the district.
Wilborn was elected to the school board in 2021, according to the district’s website. His district biography says he is an executive pastor at Antioch Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas.
The church said in a statement that Wilborn is no longer an employee with them.
The statement said church officials immediately notified police about the allegation reported to them in April and suspended Wilborn. Wilborn was later fired from the church, although it is unclear when.
“We condemn abuse in any form and are profoundly committed to the safety and welfare of our entire church community,” the statement says, adding church staff and volunteers undergo “rigorous” screenings, which include criminal record and background checks.
According to the arrest-warrant affidavit, the victim told police that Wilborn rubbed himself against her backside at least twice following a church service.
The victim said after Wilborn pushed himself against her the first time, she walked away and “did not think much about the incident,” the affidavit says, but then he did it a second time.
She said she turned and saw the person pushing against her was Wilborn. He didn’t say anything to her but gave her an “unwanted hug, grabbed her waist, and did not let her go,” the affidavit says.
After the interaction, the victim immediately told multiple people —including a friend, parent, and at least two church leaders — what happened. The incident was reported to the church’s human resources department and to two executive pastors, according to a witness interview in the affidavit.
Wilborn was rumored among members of the congregation as being “too friendly and touchy,” according to a witness statement in the affidavit, and had made others feel “uncomfortable” in the past.
During a police interview, a church employee that previously worked directly under Wilborn had filed a complaint with human resources at the church after he, without permission, pushed the tag that was poking out the top of her pants back into her clothing and touched the top of her butt, the affidavit says. She told police he had tried to kiss her and rub her feet on another occasion and referred to her as “Baby Mama.”
Anyone with information about other possible incidents involving Wilborn can contact Dallas Police at 214-671-4331 or email Det. R. Jones at raungi.jones@dallaspolice.gov.
