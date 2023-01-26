The alleged inappropriate sexual conduct that led to the Wednesday arrest of a president of a North Texas school district’s board of trustees occurred inside the church he was a leader at, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

Andrew “Drew” Wilborn, 43, was arrested Wednesday by Dallas police and booked into the Dallas County Jail facing one charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to court records. Wilborn’s bail was set at $50,000; it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

