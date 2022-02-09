After four years of planning and time out for the pandemic, developers are pushing ahead with plans for the luxury Peabody Hotel in Roanoke.
The Denton County community north of Fort Worth has been working with the operators of the landmark Peabody Hotel in Memphis to build a North Texas version.
Opened in 1925, the grand Tennessee hotel is best known for the “Peabody Ducks,” which make a daily march to swim in the lobby fountain.
Plans for the Roanoke hotel have been in the works since 2017. And the hotel and convention center project was set to start construction in early 2020.
But the COVID-19 pandemic and redesigns delayed the groundbreaking.
Now Peabody Hotels and Resorts — a subsidiary of Belz Enterprises — has set a spring start date for the project.
The eight-story, 261-room hotel with a 40,000-square-foot convention space would open in 2024, according to planning documents filed with the state.
The project will cost more than $100 million.
The Peabody Hotel would be built with support from the city of Roanoke.
City Manager Scott Campbell confirmed that the project is moving ahead.
“We are still working very closely with the Peabody Hotel,” Campbell said. “I suspect in the coming weeks I will have a revised schedule and tentative timeline.”
The North Texas hotel market has been making a comeback after severe losses early in the pandemic. And Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the top hotel construction markets in the country with thousands of new rooms in the development pipeline.