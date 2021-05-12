With electronic filing and virtual proceedings, Denton County District Clerk David Trantham says technology helped streamline divorce proceedings in the past year so that cases wouldn’t be backed up.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop people from filing for divorce or applying for marriage licenses, although the number of filings didn’t change dramatically.
Trantham’s office saw 3,433 new divorce filings in 2020 — up by 71 filings from 2019 — and Denton County Clerk Juli Luke’s office received 5,103 marriage applications in 2020 — down by 282 from 2019.
The pandemic put a pause on jury trials over the past year, causing a backlog of cases in the court system as new cases piled on top of old ones. For the family law sector, Trantham said they haven’t seen much of a backlog as many cases don’t go to jury trial and because technology helped streamline cases.
“If you’re a pro se litigant, you still have the option of filing in paper, but a lot of pro se litigants were able to navigate the Texas e-file system and actually electronically file along those documents and not actually have to make any appearances physically at the courthouse,” Trantham said. “It’s a pretty good system the state of Texas has in that regard, because it made it easy enough where those that weren’t necessarily familiar with working online were able to figure it out to get their divorce done.”
Trantham said people also felt more at ease working on their divorces from their own homes rather than appearing face to face before a judge. The Supreme Court of Texas’ State of the Judiciary address showed research that more people were involved in their court proceedings than they were in the past because people were more comfortable doing things in their own home.
“You’re going to go before a judge who you’ve never met,” he said. “Every story you probably ever heard of judges is how they’re going to be … tough and mean and … most of them aren’t that way, but it’s just that intimidating factor of going in front of a judge.”
Luke said the clerk’s office received fewer marriage license applications in 2020 because of the pandemic.
“During the county closure, we were not able to issue them [for about a month] just because there is an in-person requirement in the statute,” she said.
When the courts building reopened for some in-person proceedings, Luke said her office was only taking appointments. It helped them enforce social distancing by minimizing the number of people there, and it kept their offices from becoming overwhelmed in case many couples came in to fill out marriage licenses once offices reopened.
This year, they’re expecting to issue 5,023, based on the number they’ve issued so far.
In Denton County, it will be up to each presiding judge whether they want to continue holding virtual hearings. Judge Brody Shanklin, who is also the administrative judge in Denton County, said he will still allow them on a case-by-case basis, especially if cases require testimony from witnesses and experts who may not be in town.
“There’s a lot of different complaints we can have about video hearings, but in regards to workflow, we didn’t see much of a difference,” he said. “We were averaging multiple hearings every day and every week. The main difference I can say is normally family law hearings, temporary hearings set for an hour block … nine out of 10 times you can accomplish it in an in-person hearing, but with complications in Zoom, it can turn into … an hour and a half.”
Of the divorces filed in 2019, 435 are still pending. A total of 1,133 filed in 2020 are still pending. The pending divorces filed in the past two years make up about 58% of the total pending divorces. The oldest divorce case in the county is from summer 2014, but District Clerk Chief Deputy Lisa Cox said cases that old are anomalies.
“You may have two parties that have filed for divorce and a third party intervened, which has caused a cause of action that may have not closed, which would leave that case open,” Cox said. “In essence, the divorce may have actually been resolved, but statistically for our [Texas Office of Court Administration] reporting processes, we haven’t had that final order from the intervention or from that third party.”
Some are simply pending because of the 60-day mandatory wait period in Texas. This means parties must wait 60 days from the time a divorce is filed before they are eligible to appear in court to finalize it.
Family and civil cases rarely go to jury trial, Shanklin said, because juries are limited in what they can decide in a family case. He said the most common situation where divorces can go to jury trial is for geographical restrictions. This is where custody orders restrict where children can live.
“They are very few and far in between,” he said. “No. 1, because we know how far backed up [criminal cases are] or if someone is in jail for a criminal case for a long time, they will take precedence over the civil case. I do not expect there will be a lot of jury trials for divorces.”