As a precaution against COVID-19, many court proceedings and trials across the country have been postponed, leaving many awaiting justice a while longer.
Denton County buildings closed to the public effective March 19. Hearings at the county criminal courts were reset, jury trials have been suspended until May 1 and nonessential court matters are being rescheduled to limit in-person contact.
That leaves people sitting in the Denton County Jail, or at home under bond conditions, waiting even longer to try to prove their innocence. It denies them their right to a fair and speedy trial, although these measures are to protect people from a public health crisis.
“The [closures and postponements were] to protect everyone from the health risks,” said Tim Powers, a criminal defense attorney in Denton County. “On the flip side of that, even though most people think it’s warranted, people do have a right under the Sixth Amendment to a fair and speedy trial. If that can be suspended, then what else can be suspended? It’s the start of a slippery slope.”
Parties in a court case can request a postponement of hearings, trials or other court proceedings. Such a postponement allows lawyers and their clients more time to prepare. But the current postponement wasn’t a choice to defendants and plaintiffs.
Misdemeanor trials in Denton County are typically set within a few weeks. Felony trials are more complex, so trials are usually a year after the crime took place.
“I had one case this month [where] we were ready to go, but now it’s been pushed to October and I don’t know if we’ll be first on the docket by then,” Powers said.
Powers said one of the most problematic aspects of postponing cases is when a person cannot bail out of jail to await their trial, so they are stuck in jail.
“When someone’s stuck in jail or on parole alleged of committing another offense, they’re stuck in jail until the case is adjudicated,” Powers said. “People are stuck in jail for a myriad of reasons. I think that’s where rights are being violated at this point.”
Videoconferencing via Zoom has been the go-to during the pandemic for classes and business meetings. Powers said his law firm has also used videoconferencing platform for some procedures such as protective orders and bond condition hearings.
But unlike these proceedings, he doesn’t think a jury trial can be properly conducted this way.
“The jury’s job as the fact-finders is really to evaluate witnesses,” Powers said. “Part of it is direct observation. A lot of times you can actually tell … if [someone’s] stretching the truth, if they’re giving an accurate interpretation of what they remember. I don’t think in a remote trial with people on Zoom, that [it’s] going to be very effective at all.”
In 2005 when the avian flu was identified, President George Bush released a national Strategy for Pandemic Influenza. In 2007, entities including the U.S. Department of Justice came together and released the Guidelines for Pandemic Emergency Preparedness Planning: A Road Map for Courts.
The guidelines considered quarantine orders and remote proceedings, noting that courts need to consider technological capabilities for some operations to limit face-to-face interaction. The guidelines also included the possibility of using different sites for proceedings such as theaters, warehouses or office buildings.
President Donald Trump’s Guidelines for Opening Up America again also included an update for courts. Nonessential proceedings in person are prohibited and in-person proceedings have been delayed until at least June 1.
The guideline states that most nonessential proceedings, except jury trials, can be done remotely through Zoom.
Essential hearings shouldn’t occur in person unless doing so remotely isn’t possible. Proceedings held in person should limit the group to 10 people or fewer, participants should wear face coverings wherever possible and participants should practice social distancing.
One of the first steps after someone is arrested and charged with a misdemeanor or felony crime is an indictment. Prosecutors go before a grand jury to lay out a crime and how the defendant allegedly committed the crime. Grand jurors must vote that there is probable cause the defendant committed the crime and that there should be a trial.
These proceedings typically take place at the Denton County Courts Building every Thursday. However, First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said in March that they could slow down for the rest of the month and in April if there are not enough jurors present.
The last weekly grand jury results took place March 26. On Monday, April 13, Beck sent the Denton Record-Chronicle that day’s grand jury results and said in an email that the plan right now is to meet only once per month, which is subject to change.
There were nine jurors Monday, meeting the minimum number. The updated guidelines state the 10-person maximum rule to limit face-to-face interaction won’t apply if the law requires more than 10 people for a proceeding.
“The courts are conducting all essential business, and that has been very smooth so far,” Beck said. “The grand jurors met Monday in a full-size courtroom so they could physically distance themselves. Usually, all 12 are around a conference table, but this time we had nine scattered in a courtroom.”
Powers said people have gone out of their way to keep at least 6 feet apart during in-person court proceedings recently.
“The criminal system has not come to a grinding halt,” he said. “Judges are doing a very good job at managing this and keeping … both [the] state and defense side updated. But the issue of jury trials, I think only time will tell.”