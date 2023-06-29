Janet Laminack, a horticulturist at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Denton County, died Wednesday morning.
Laminack, 52, is best remembered for her dedication to making the outdoors a fun place for everyone.
City and county officials said Laminack was known for her fun and quirky personality, who touched many lives across the region. She always had a smile ready and often tried something just to make someone smile.
She loved to laugh, enjoyed life and always brought positive energy everywhere.
Laminack worked with the Denton County Master Gardener Association and the Elm Fork Chapter of Master Naturalists developing and expanding a vegetable and flower show, working closely with 4-H youth programs, and teaching young people about horticulture projects, according to a Denton County social media post.
“Our office lost a one-of-a-kind woman this [Wednesday] morning,” according to the Denton County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension social media statement, “Janet, thank you for the incredible impact you left on everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with you. You will be deeply missed by your AgriLife family.”
The Denton County Master Gardener Association is a volunteer program designed to spread horticultural information throughout Denton County.
The Elm Folk chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist was formed in 1999 and has 200 active members representing Denton, Cooke and Wise counties. Members share their curiosity, knowledge, education and love of nature in the community.
It was reported that Laminack’s favorite office days were outside, working with youth at one of the Denton County lakes and helping identify new plant species.
Laminack began her career in Denton County in September 2008 and achieved several awards, including:
- 2017 San Antonio Livestock Exposition — leadership extension XII
- 2015 Texas County Agricultural Agents Association achievement award
- 2015 National Association of County Agricultural achievement Award
- 2004 Junior Master Gardener Extension educator of the year
She also served as a sustainable agriculture volunteer/technical trainer with the Peace Corps in Ecuador for two years.
Before working in Denton County, she served as a county extension agent in Taylor County, a horticultural therapy specialist and therapy intern at the Denver Botanic Gardens and an intern at the Houston Urban Gardening Program in Harris County.
“Janet was known not only for her beautification efforts across Denton County but also for her desire to beautify the world around her with her work family, her friends, her family and even strangers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads, said in the county’s release. “Yards across Denton County are more beautiful because Janet inspired others across the county to beautify them. She will be greatly missed by everyone.”
Visitation will be at White’s Funeral Home, 401 N. Main St. in Springtown, on Friday, July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be at the Springtown Church of Christ, 316 Church St. in Springtown, on July 8 at 2 p.m.
