Celebrating United Way

Denton County Judge Andy Eads and Gary Henderson, president and CEO of United Way of Denton County, shake hands at the local United Way's 70th anniversary celebration Thursday. 

 Courtesy photo/Denton County

City and county leaders gathered Thursday to celebrate United Way of Denton County’s 70th anniversary, unveiling a renovated space that will allow the organization to better serve residents.

“In 1953, 16 people founded what would become United Way of Denton County as a means to use collaboration to support the social service fabric to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” said Marci Pritts, director of marketing for United Way. “It’s inspiring to know that collaboration continues today.”

Judge Eads speaking

Denton County Judge Andy Eads speaks at United Way of Denton County's 70th anniversary celebration Thursday. 

